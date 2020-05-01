Rainham and Wennington the worst for car theft in Havering

Stolen vehicles being recovered and registered in a pre-dawn vehicle raid in Navestock in February. Picture: Adriana Elgueta Adriana Elgueta

Rainham and Wennington has recorded the highest level of vehicle-related crime in Havering, over a two year period, according to Metropolitan Police data.

In 2018 Rainham recorded 239 crimes, with 255 in 2019. Romford Town had 239 in 2019 and Gooshays 218. Most wards recorded an increase, with 2,845 in total recorded across all wards for 2018 and 2,890 for 2019. Just Upminster, Cranham and Emerson Park recorded a slight decrease.

The most frequent offence to be recorded was theft of motor vehicle offences, out of four vehicle-related crimes recorded, which were: Theft of motor vehicle offences, theft from motor vehicle offences, interfering with motor vehicle offences and aggravated taking of motor vehicle offences (carjacking). There were 1,339 across the borough for 2018 and 1,266 in 2019 for theft of motor vehicle offences.

Although the lowest-recorded offence was carjacking, it doubled from one year to the next, with 16 in 2018 and 31 in 2019. Heaton, Hylands, Mawneys, Pettits and Rainham and Wennington had none in the first year, with Pettits recording an increase of four. In total, the worst for carjacking was South Hornchurch with six in total. Emerson Park and Squirrel’s Heath did not record any for the two year period.