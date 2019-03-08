Video
Watch this bank holiday weekend weather forecast: Sunny Saturday, cloudier Sunday and a fresh-feeling Monday
PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 May 2019
PA Wire/PA Images
Wondering what the weather has in store for us this long bank holiday weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.
You may also want to watch:
It's a weekend that looks to be dry for the most part, with Saturday the most sunny day.
Sunday will see slightly more cloud coverage across the UK, which in turn will make Monday feel much fresher.
Happy late May bank holiday!