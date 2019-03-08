Video

Watch this bank holiday weekend weather forecast: Sunny Saturday, cloudier Sunday and a fresh-feeling Monday

A view along the coast path in Pembrokeshire, west Wales. PA Wire/PA Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this long bank holiday weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

It's a weekend that looks to be dry for the most part, with Saturday the most sunny day.

Sunday will see slightly more cloud coverage across the UK, which in turn will make Monday feel much fresher.

Happy late May bank holiday!