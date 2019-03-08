Search

Video

Watch this bank holiday weekend weather forecast: Sunny Saturday, cloudier Sunday and a fresh-feeling Monday

PUBLISHED: 10:00 25 May 2019

A view along the coast path in Pembrokeshire, west Wales.

A view along the coast path in Pembrokeshire, west Wales.

PA Wire/PA Images

Wondering what the weather has in store for us this long bank holiday weekend? Watch our Met Office video forecast.

It's a weekend that looks to be dry for the most part, with Saturday the most sunny day.

Sunday will see slightly more cloud coverage across the UK, which in turn will make Monday feel much fresher.

Happy late May bank holiday!

Police helicopter called to Hornchurch overnight after injured man spotted on roof evades officers

Police helicopter (Pic credit: @NPASLONDON)

Hornchurch Post Office will close its doors for good next weekend

The Post Office in High Street, Hornchurch, will close on Wednesday, June 1. Picture: Google Maps

Romford’s The Liberty shopping centre to get new food court

Romford's The Liberty Shopping Centre is set to get a new food court. Picture: Prosper

Where are the slowest and fastest house sale markets in Havering?

It takes on average 17 weeks to sell a house in Havering. Picture: PA

Man taken to hospital after assault in Hornchurch

Police were called to High Street in Hornchurch to reports that a man had been assaulted. Picture: Google

