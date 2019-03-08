Search

Jodie Chesney murder trial: Video shows shadowy figures going into Harold Hill park before Dagenham teen was stabbed to death

PUBLISHED: 17:09 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:09 25 September 2019

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family

Jodie Chesney at London Pride 2018. Picture: Chesney family

Archant

Shadowy figures were caught on CCTV going into a park moments before Jodie Chesney was stabbed to death, a trial has heard.

The Old Bailey jury has also seen video of Jodie and her friends walking to Amy's Park, Harold Hill.

Jodie had been with a group of friends sitting on a bench in the park when she was knifed in the back on the evening of March 1.

The Old Bailey has heard how Jodie, of Dagenham, began to scream and her group panicked and became hysterical after realising she had been hurt.

Despite the efforts of medics, the 17-year-old died before she reached hospital, the court has heard.

Jurors were shown video footage of Jodie and her friends walking towards the park along St Neot's Road earlier that evening.

Then at around 9.20pm, grainy footage shows two shadowy figures getting out of a black Vauxhall Corsa in Retford Road, bordering the park.

The car then does a U-turn, turns its lights off, is stationary for 49 seconds before it moves off and picks up two individuals.

Before the car goes out of view, high-pitched screams are heard recorded on another audio camera, the court heard.

Jurors listened to the recording in which the cries went on for just under a minute.

The court was told that while the screams continued, the evidence did not bear out Jodie's boyfriend Eddie Coyle's assertion that she screamed for 10 minutes.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, of Highfield Road, Collier Row, who is said to have been driving the black Vauxhall Corsa, denies murder along with Svenson Ong-a-Kwie, 19, of Hillfoot Road, Collier Row and two youths aged 16 and 17 from east London.

The trial continues.

