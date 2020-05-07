Upminster shooting: Two more charged for aggravated burglary
PUBLISHED: 10:56 07 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:07 07 May 2020
PA/Tom Pilgrim
Two more men have been charged in connection with the Upminster incident in which an 11-year-old was shot and injured.
Antony Lascelles, 32, of Hitchin Close, Harold Hill, has been charged with aggravated burglary, possession of an offensive weapon (knife) and driving while disqualified.
Adian Muirhead, 32, of Falcon Way, South Ockendon, was charged with assisting an offender.
Both are due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today, May 7.
Christopher Sargent, 26, of Macaulay Road, East Ham, was charged on Tuesday, May 5 with aggravated burglary and possession of an offensive weapon (a knife).
He appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court yesterday (May 6) and will next appear at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Wednesday, June 3.
A 16-year-old has been bailed to return on a date in late May, pending further enquiries.
An 18-year-old who was arrested has been released and was not involved in the incident in Kerry Drive.
