Neighbours ‘pretty shocked’ at Upminster shooting

PUBLISHED: 21:02 02 May 2020 | UPDATED: 21:02 02 May 2020

Forensics arrived at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster on Saturday morning (May 2). The boy'’s condition listed as

Forensics arrived at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster on Saturday morning (May 2). The boy'’s condition listed as "not life-threatening" but "possibly life-changing." Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

PA/Tom Pilgrim

A boy, aged around 11, had sustained a gunshot injury and a man, believed to be aged in his 40s, has sustained lacerations to his head on Friday evening, May 1, to an address in Kerry Drive, Upminster.

A man in his 40s also suffered lacerations to the face, his injuries are also non-life threatening. Picture: PA/Tom PilgrimA man in his 40s also suffered lacerations to the face, his injuries are also non-life threatening. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Officers attended along with London Ambulance Service and found two people at the address suffering injuries.

Metropolitan Police say both were taken to hospital, with the boy’s condition listed as not life-threatening but possibly life-changing.

The man suffered cuts to his head, with police unsure whether these were caused by shooting, his condition has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

A number of suspects had fled from the scene prior to the arrival of police. A police helicopter assisted officers in searches, however there has been no arrest at this stage.

A forensic officer at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster. Suspects are believed to have fled the scene before officers could arrive. Picture: PA/Tom PilgrimA forensic officer at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster. Suspects are believed to have fled the scene before officers could arrive. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

An 82-year-old local resident, who did not want to be named, said she saw an ambulance arriving on Friday night, and was later told the details of the incident by a neighbour.

“You just can’t imagine it. I just feel so sad for it to happen,” she said. “I’ve lived here 32 years and I’ve never heard of anything like this before.”

Commenting on the local area, she said: “Everyone Is really nice. It’s not that sort of area.”

A 53-year-old local resident said she was “pretty shocked” by the incident.

The woman, who gave her name as Sharon and was speaking while walking her dogs on Saturday morning, said: “It’s not the sort of area that this goes on. This is a really, really quiet, lovely area. I know all my neighbours up and down on this road.”

She said she knew the boy’s family only “to say hello to”.

Commenting on the incident, she added: “It doesn’t happen in this road. This is a leafy suburb. People walk their dogs, people come here for a quiet life.”

A forensic officer in protective clothing and carrying equipment arrived at the scene on Saturday morning. Police were checking if people were local residents before allowing them under the cordon running across the top of Kerry Drive and on Limerick Gardens.

Uniformed officers stood by a single police car parked across the middle of Limerick Gardens.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting ref 7285/01may.

Enquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances.

To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.

