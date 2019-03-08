Teenagers from Upminster and Woodford Green arrested on suspicion of robbery
PUBLISHED: 16:49 11 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:51 11 April 2019
PA Archive/PA Images
Two teenagers from Upminster and Woodford Green have been arrested on suspicion of robbery after reports expensive coats were being targeted in Brentwood.
A group of teenagers allegedly stole a Canada Goose and a dark green Prada coat from two teenagers near the Baytree Centre in Coptfold Road, Brentwood just before 6.30pm on April 5.
Police were also called to reports that a boy had been threatened with a knife in Shenfield Road, and his grey Canada Goose coat was stolen.
Passers-by intervened and a hat, which had also been taken, was recovered.
A total of six teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of robbery. One of the boys, a 16-year-old from Upminster was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis.
In addition, a 14-year-old from Woodford Green was also arrested for failing to appear at court.
The teenagers remain in custody as police enquiries continue.
