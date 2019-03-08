Teenagers from Upminster and Woodford Green arrested on suspicion of robbery

Two teenagers from Upminster and Woodford Green have been arrested on suspicion of robbery after reports expensive coats were being targeted in Brentwood.

A group of teenagers allegedly stole a Canada Goose and a dark green Prada coat from two teenagers near the Baytree Centre in Coptfold Road, Brentwood just before 6.30pm on April 5.

Police were also called to reports that a boy had been threatened with a knife in Shenfield Road, and his grey Canada Goose coat was stolen.

Passers-by intervened and a hat, which had also been taken, was recovered.

A total of six teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of robbery. One of the boys, a 16-year-old from Upminster was also arrested on suspicion of possession of cannabis.

In addition, a 14-year-old from Woodford Green was also arrested for failing to appear at court.

The teenagers remain in custody as police enquiries continue.