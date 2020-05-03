Search

Advanced search

Upminster shooting: Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary

PUBLISHED: 17:34 03 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 03 May 2020

A man in his 40s also suffered lacerations to the face, his injuries are also non-life threatening. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

A man in his 40s also suffered lacerations to the face, his injuries are also non-life threatening. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

PA/Tom Pilgrim

Detectives investigating a shooting in Kerry Drive in which a child was injured with gunshot wounds have made two arrests.

Forensics arrived at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster on Saturday morning (May 2). The boy'’s condition listed as Forensics arrived at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster on Saturday morning (May 2). The boy'’s condition listed as "not life-threatening" but "possibly life-changing." Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Two teenagers, 16-years-old and 18-years-old, have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and taken into police custody.

A dedicated team of officers from the Specialist Crime Command have established that the homeowner opened the front door to a person purporting to be a delivery driver; this male, and a number of other suspects - believed to be in possession of a knife - forced their way into the property.

Two firearms were recovered from the address and work continues to establish the full circumstances.

Police were called at 9.30pm on Friday, May 1, to an address on Kerry Drive in Upminster.

A forensic officer at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster. Suspects are believed to have fled the scene before officers could arrive. Picture: PA/Tom PilgrimA forensic officer at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster. Suspects are believed to have fled the scene before officers could arrive. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and found two people at the address suffering injuries.

A boy, aged around 11 years old, had sustained a gunshot injury.

A man, believed to be aged in his 40s, had sustained lacerations to his head. At this stage it is unknown whether his injuries were caused by the firearm discharge or a knife.

Both were injured inside the address.

They were taken to hospital by the LAS. The condition of the man has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

The condition of the boy has been assessed as not life-threatening but may be life-changing. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A number of suspects had made off prior to the arrival of police.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 7285/01May. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as part of reassurance patrols over the weekend and are encouraged to approach officers to speak about any concerns.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eleven-year-old boy injured in Upminster shooting

A boy aged around 11 sustained a gunshot injury and a number of suspects had fled from the scene prior to the arrival of police. Picture: Ray Danaher

Coronavirus testing centre to open for two days in Romford town hall car park

A total of £20,000 has been given to Havering voluntary and community organisations as part of the first round of funding this week.. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Patient, 90, in limbo as Romford care home refuses to accept her back from hospital

Coronavirus patient June Clay, 90. Picture: Sharon Clay

Neighbours ‘pretty shocked’ at Upminster shooting

Forensics arrived at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster on Saturday morning (May 2). The boy'’s condition listed as

Hornchurch nursery founder fears early years providers could close down after Government policy u-turn

Scallywags Nursery company director Emma Reynolds. Picture: Scallywags Hornchurch

Most Read

Eleven-year-old boy injured in Upminster shooting

A boy aged around 11 sustained a gunshot injury and a number of suspects had fled from the scene prior to the arrival of police. Picture: Ray Danaher

Coronavirus testing centre to open for two days in Romford town hall car park

A total of £20,000 has been given to Havering voluntary and community organisations as part of the first round of funding this week.. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Patient, 90, in limbo as Romford care home refuses to accept her back from hospital

Coronavirus patient June Clay, 90. Picture: Sharon Clay

Neighbours ‘pretty shocked’ at Upminster shooting

Forensics arrived at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster on Saturday morning (May 2). The boy'’s condition listed as

Hornchurch nursery founder fears early years providers could close down after Government policy u-turn

Scallywags Nursery company director Emma Reynolds. Picture: Scallywags Hornchurch

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Upminster shooting: Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary

A man in his 40s also suffered lacerations to the face, his injuries are also non-life threatening. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Coronavirus: Capital Kids Cricket keeping youngsters really busy

Capital Kids Cricket has devised challenges to keep youngsters occupied during the lockdown

Coronavirus: Premier League return ‘could boost nation’s mental health’

Arsenal fans look on during their last Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium against West Ham on March 7

England women enjoy European Amateur Boxing Championship success

Nicola Adams in action at the Amateur Boxing Championships at the Echo Arena

Harold Wood father and son tackle 30 mile challenge to raise thousands for the NHS

Father Neil with his son Riley Lester taking on a 30 mile challenge (Pic: Hannah Lester)
Drive 24