Upminster shooting: Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary

A man in his 40s also suffered lacerations to the face, his injuries are also non-life threatening. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim PA/Tom Pilgrim

Detectives investigating a shooting in Kerry Drive in which a child was injured with gunshot wounds have made two arrests.

Forensics arrived at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster on Saturday morning (May 2). The boy'’s condition listed as "not life-threatening" but "possibly life-changing." Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim Forensics arrived at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster on Saturday morning (May 2). The boy'’s condition listed as "not life-threatening" but "possibly life-changing." Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Two teenagers, 16-years-old and 18-years-old, have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and taken into police custody.

A dedicated team of officers from the Specialist Crime Command have established that the homeowner opened the front door to a person purporting to be a delivery driver; this male, and a number of other suspects - believed to be in possession of a knife - forced their way into the property.

Two firearms were recovered from the address and work continues to establish the full circumstances.

Police were called at 9.30pm on Friday, May 1, to an address on Kerry Drive in Upminster.

A forensic officer at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster. Suspects are believed to have fled the scene before officers could arrive. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim A forensic officer at the scene in Kerry Drive, Upminster. Suspects are believed to have fled the scene before officers could arrive. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and found two people at the address suffering injuries.

A boy, aged around 11 years old, had sustained a gunshot injury.

A man, believed to be aged in his 40s, had sustained lacerations to his head. At this stage it is unknown whether his injuries were caused by the firearm discharge or a knife.

Both were injured inside the address.

They were taken to hospital by the LAS. The condition of the man has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

The condition of the boy has been assessed as not life-threatening but may be life-changing. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A number of suspects had made off prior to the arrival of police.

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 7285/01May. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as part of reassurance patrols over the weekend and are encouraged to approach officers to speak about any concerns.