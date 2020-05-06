Upminster shooting: Two more arrests made

The boy'’s condition is listed as not life-threatening but 'possibly life-changing'. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim PA/Tom Pilgrim

Two more men in their thirties have been arrested in the Upminster shooting that took place in Kerry Drive.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

One is in custody on suspicion of aggravated burglary and another for suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and assisting an offender.

A total of five people have now been arrested in connection with the incident on May 1, that left an 11-year-old boy suffering gunshots wounds and his father with lacerations to the head.

You may also want to watch:

A 16-year-old has been released on bail, an 18-year-old released without further investigation and yesterday (May 5), police charged a 26-year-old on aggravated burglary and possession of a knife.

Christopher Sargent, of Macaulay Road, East Ham is appearing in Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today (May 6).

The 11-year-old boy remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Det Insp Matthew Webb, leading the investigation, said: “Enquiries into the circumstances of what happened continue and we are grateful to the public who have come forward so far. Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or, to remain anonymous, Crimestoppers.”