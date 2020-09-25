East Area police officers charged with assault

Two serving officers at the East Area Command Unit, which serves Havering, Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham, have been charged with assault.

Following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), the two officers were charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm and common assault.

Pc Jack Wood and Pc Archie Payne will attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, September 25.

Both officers are currently on restricted duties.

The Metropolitan Police Service made a referral to the IOPC following the receipt of a complaint from a member of the public who was injured during an incident with police in Romford on January 5 this year.