Search

Advanced search

Two arrested after Collier Row car chase

PUBLISHED: 18:02 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:13 24 April 2020

Picture: Debbie Jiggins

Picture: Debbie Jiggins

Debbie Jiggins

Two men remain in custody after failing to stop for police at 3pm this afternoon, Friday April 24.

Picture: Emily MathersPicture: Emily Mathers

Following a short pursuit, the vehicle stopped and police arrested two men at the scene. Residents reported seeing various police cars chasing a red ford fiesta down Boxmoor Road.

You may also want to watch:

One man, in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified and for driving while under the influence of drugs.

A second man, in his 30s, was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon, say Metropolitan Police.

Both men have been taken to an east London police station where they remain at this time.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Highly valued and respected’ Romford doctor dies of suspected coronavirus

Dr Rajesh Kalraiya worked at the Acorn Centre, a children's health centre in Romford and was being treated for suspect Covid-19 at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Google

Police seize car from Romford man ‘bored of being in’ en route to Brighton

The car seized from a Romford family on the M25 on a day out to Brighton,

Burglars spray fire extinguishers in elderly couple’s faces during ‘despicable’ burglary in Hornchurch

Burglars sprayed fire extinguishers in the faces of an elderly couple during a raid on their home in Parkstone Avenue, Hornchurch, on April 18. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Havering Council makes flats available for NHS nurses in Romford

Havering Town Hall

Romford man, 88, clapped off Queen’s Hospital ward after beating coronavirus

Coronavirus survivor Donald Kingerley, pictured with his wife Ursula, was clapped out of Queen's Hospital. Picture: Claire Bannister

Most Read

‘Highly valued and respected’ Romford doctor dies of suspected coronavirus

Dr Rajesh Kalraiya worked at the Acorn Centre, a children's health centre in Romford and was being treated for suspect Covid-19 at Queen's Hospital. Picture: Google

Police seize car from Romford man ‘bored of being in’ en route to Brighton

The car seized from a Romford family on the M25 on a day out to Brighton,

Burglars spray fire extinguishers in elderly couple’s faces during ‘despicable’ burglary in Hornchurch

Burglars sprayed fire extinguishers in the faces of an elderly couple during a raid on their home in Parkstone Avenue, Hornchurch, on April 18. Picture: Google

Coronavirus: Havering Council makes flats available for NHS nurses in Romford

Havering Town Hall

Romford man, 88, clapped off Queen’s Hospital ward after beating coronavirus

Coronavirus survivor Donald Kingerley, pictured with his wife Ursula, was clapped out of Queen's Hospital. Picture: Claire Bannister

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

People have been showing support for the NHS throughout the pandemic. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Olympic hockey hero Hinch’s good advice during a ‘Cuppa & a Natter’ with Defroand

Great Britain's goalkeeper Maddie Hinch saves a penalty from Netherland's Maartje Paumen during the gold medal match at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Best moments have been in non-league football says Urchins captain Spence

Lewwis Spence of Hornchurch and Omar Folkes of Merstham during Hornchurch vs Merstham, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 15th February 2020

Pitchley picks top Raiders memories from long playing career on blue line

Ben Pitchley (left) celebrates a goal with Bill Rawles (10) and Danny Marshall during the 1996/97 season at Rom Valley Way

Coronavirus: Cricket season delayed until July

England celebrate winning the World Cup
Drive 24