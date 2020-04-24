Two arrested after Collier Row car chase
PUBLISHED: 18:02 24 April 2020 | UPDATED: 18:13 24 April 2020
Debbie Jiggins
Two men remain in custody after failing to stop for police at 3pm this afternoon, Friday April 24.
Following a short pursuit, the vehicle stopped and police arrested two men at the scene. Residents reported seeing various police cars chasing a red ford fiesta down Boxmoor Road.
One man, in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified and for driving while under the influence of drugs.
A second man, in his 30s, was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon, say Metropolitan Police.
Both men have been taken to an east London police station where they remain at this time.
