Two arrested after Collier Row car chase

Two men remain in custody after failing to stop for police at 3pm this afternoon, Friday April 24.

Following a short pursuit, the vehicle stopped and police arrested two men at the scene. Residents reported seeing various police cars chasing a red ford fiesta down Boxmoor Road.

One man, in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving while disqualified and for driving while under the influence of drugs.

A second man, in his 30s, was arrested for possession of an offensive weapon, say Metropolitan Police.

This vehicle was stopped this afternoon in Harold Hill, the driver had no driving licence or insurance. #stthavering @MPSRTPC #SaferRoads pic.twitter.com/b1QMFImc3V — Havering MPS. #StayAtHomeSaveLives (@MPSHavering) April 24, 2020

Both men have been taken to an east London police station where they remain at this time.