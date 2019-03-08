Search

Jodie Chesney: Trial date set for two charged with murdering Dagenham 17-year-old in Harold Hill

PUBLISHED: 11:15 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 13 March 2019

Jodie Chesney died after being stabbed in a park in Harold Hill. Picture: MPS

Archant

Two people charged with the murder of Jodie Chesney will stand trial in September, while police have confirmed an 18-year old suspected of murder remains in custody.

A 16-year-old boy from Romford and a 20-year-old man from Collier Row will stand trial over Jodie Chesney’s murder at the Old Bailey on September 2.

Jodie, 17, from Dagenham, was found stabbed in Amy’s Park, St Neot’s Road, Harold Hill on the evening of Friday, March 1.

She was pronounced dead the same evening.

An 18-year-old man from Romford remains in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder on March 10.

A 50-year-old man and 38-year-old woman, both from Dagenham, and a 17-year-old have all been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

They have been released under investigation.

A 16-year-old boy from Romford was arrested on March 8 and charged with murder. He appeared at the Old Bailey on March 12.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, who lives in Highfield Road, Collier Row, was arrested in Leicester on Tuesday, March 6 and appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, March 9 after being charged with murder.

A murder investigation launched by detectives from the Homicide and Major Crime Command (HMCC) continues.

Anyone with information should call the HMCC Incident Room on 020 8345 3775, Tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

