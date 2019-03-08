Search

Advanced search

Police investigating after disabled support service van stolen in Harold Hill found 'completely destroyed'

PUBLISHED: 17:00 17 October 2019

The Treetops minibus was stolen on Tuesday morning in Harold Hill and found 'completely destroyed' on Thursday. Pictures: Tracey Coombe

The Treetops minibus was stolen on Tuesday morning in Harold Hill and found 'completely destroyed' on Thursday. Pictures: Tracey Coombe

Archant

A mini bus used by a Havering business which provides services for adults with learning disabilities has been found destroyed after being stolen in Harold Hill.

Tracey Coombe, founder of Treetops Day Project, reported the vehicle stolen on Tuesday (October 15) morning from Petersfield Close.

Tracey admitted she was left in tears after finding out about the theft of the Ford Transit vehicle.

She believes it was taken during the night from where it is stored.

The mini bus has since been found in Stapleford Abbotts, with Tracey adding: "It has been completely destroyed."

She said the whole of the engine is missing and the inside of the mini bus has been "ruined".

You may also want to watch:

Tracey founded Treetops, based in Rainham, in 2010 and it offers activities which can range from arts and crafts, dance and sensory sessions.

She said: "One young lady is very disabled.

"She has complex mobility issues and now has to stay at home as she needs the mobility step which was on the mini bus, and none of my other vehicles have this step.

"It has also restricted me being able to provide transport to respite.

"If the people who took my mini bus knew the impact stealing it has had emotionally and physically on the adults with learning disabilities, their parents and my staff, I would hope they would feel some sort of guilt for their actions."

Tracey, who said she will have to buy another bus, reported the theft to police on Tuesday morning.

When approached by the Recorder, a Met Police spokeswoman said: "We can confirm the theft of a vehicle and we are investigating."

Most Read

Romford GP already convicted of string of sexual offences against patients over five years goes on trial for 34 more

Romford GP Dr Manish Shah arriving at Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest in Gallows Corner Tesco car park

Tesco Gallows Corner Picture: Google streetview

Collier Row’s very own candy couple set to open new shop in high street with grand launch event

Rahul Patel and his wife Bhavini have set up Mr Ps Cornershop, and are selling a range of American sweets from their home in Collier Row. Photo: @mrpscornershop

Romford man jailed for two and a half years for attempted Brentwood burglaries

Brett Parker has been handed a two and a half year jail sentence after he was caught on CCTV attempting to break into properties in Brentwood. Picture: Essex Police

Queen’s Hospital midwives star in episode of MTV’s Young and Pregnant

Rhiannon, a member of BHRUT's maternity team, has starred in an episode of MTV's Young and Pregnant this week, helping Alisha give birth. Picture: BHRUT/MTV

Most Read

Romford GP already convicted of string of sexual offences against patients over five years goes on trial for 34 more

Romford GP Dr Manish Shah arriving at Barkingside Magistrates Court.

Man dies after suffering cardiac arrest in Gallows Corner Tesco car park

Tesco Gallows Corner Picture: Google streetview

Collier Row’s very own candy couple set to open new shop in high street with grand launch event

Rahul Patel and his wife Bhavini have set up Mr Ps Cornershop, and are selling a range of American sweets from their home in Collier Row. Photo: @mrpscornershop

Romford man jailed for two and a half years for attempted Brentwood burglaries

Brett Parker has been handed a two and a half year jail sentence after he was caught on CCTV attempting to break into properties in Brentwood. Picture: Essex Police

Queen’s Hospital midwives star in episode of MTV’s Young and Pregnant

Rhiannon, a member of BHRUT's maternity team, has starred in an episode of MTV's Young and Pregnant this week, helping Alisha give birth. Picture: BHRUT/MTV

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Brown looks at positives in Daggers win

Dagenham & Redbridge coach Jody Brown (pic: Mark Kerton/PA)

Upminster Under-11s win trip to Twickenham after cup success

The Upminster Under-11s rugby team. Picture: Sportsbeat

Bridge Point explosion trial: Court hears two ‘utterly reckless’ cannabis oil producers stored 200 butane canisters in flat

Emergency services at the scene of an explosion at Bridge Point, Hornchurch. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Victoria Jones

Romford boss Martin says they gave Grays an early Christmas present

Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Brentwood Town, Velocity Trophy Football at the Brentwood Centre on 8th October 2019

Rugby: England switch Farrell, include Vunipolas for Australia

England's Owen Farrell gives instructions during the training session at Beppu City Jissoji Multipurpose Ground, Beppu, Japan.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists