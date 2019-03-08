Third man charged with murdering Jodie Chesney appears in court
PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:00 14 March 2019
A teenager has appeared in court accused of murdering 17-year-old girl scout Jodie Chesney.
Svenson Ong-a-kwie appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, March 14) charged with one count of murder.
The 18-year-old, of Hillfoot Road in Collier Row, is the third person to be charged with the murder of Jodie.
He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday (March 18) the court heard.
Jodie was fatally stabbed in a park in Harold Hill on March 1 as she listened to music with a group of friends.
A man and a boy have also been charged with her murder.
Manuel Petrovic, 20, of Highfield Road, Romford, and a 16-year-old, who cannot be named, are both due to face trial at the Old Bailey in September.
Another three people, a 50-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Dagenham, and a 17-year-old boy who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have all been released under investigation.