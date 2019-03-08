Search

Third man charged with murdering Jodie Chesney appears in court

PUBLISHED: 15:00 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:00 14 March 2019

Tributes have been paid to Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in a park in Harold Hill. Photo: Facebook

Tributes have been paid to Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in a park in Harold Hill. Photo: Facebook

A teenager has appeared in court accused of murdering 17-year-old girl scout Jodie Chesney.

Svenson Ong-a-kwie appeared at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday, March 14) charged with one count of murder.

The 18-year-old, of Hillfoot Road in Collier Row, is the third person to be charged with the murder of Jodie.

He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Monday (March 18) the court heard.

Jodie was fatally stabbed in a park in Harold Hill on March 1 as she listened to music with a group of friends.

A man and a boy have also been charged with her murder.

Manuel Petrovic, 20, of Highfield Road, Romford, and a 16-year-old, who cannot be named, are both due to face trial at the Old Bailey in September.

Another three people, a 50-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman, both from Dagenham, and a 17-year-old boy who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have all been released under investigation.

Collier Row park closed as police search for evidence in Jodie Chesney case

Lawns Park in Collier Row has been closed while police search for evidence relating to the death of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Sixth Form College pays tribute to Jodie Chesney’s ‘smiling, passionate, beautiful soul’ with Purple Friday

Students and staff at Havering Sixth Form College wearing purple and remembering murder victim Jodie Chesney.

Jodie Chesney: Boy, 16, charged with murder

Two people have now been charged with Jodie's murder. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney: Tributes paid across the world to 17-year-old with ‘beautiful soul’

Hundreds of tributes have been paid to 17-year-old Jodie Chesney.

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following crash with car in Romford

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital on Monday, March 11 following a crash with a car in Brentwood Road. Photo: Google Maps

