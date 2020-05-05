Search

Upminster shooting: Third arrest

PUBLISHED: 14:01 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:05 05 May 2020

A man in his 40s also suffered lacerations to the face, his injuries are also non-life threatening. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim

Police have made a third arrest in connection with the Upminster shooting of an 11-year-old boy.

A 26-year-old man was arrested yesterday, Monday, May 4, on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remains in police custody.

Two teenagers, 16 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and taken into police custody on Sunday.

The 16-year-old was bailed, to return on a date in late May pending further enquiries. The 18-year-old was released with no further action.

Police were called at 9.30pm on Friday (May 1), to a house in Kerry Drive, Upminster.

A boy, aged around 11, had been shot.

A man had cuts to his head.

Both were taken to hospital by the London Ambulance Service. The condition of the man has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

The condition of the boy has been assessed as not life-threatening but may be life-changing. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Detectives established that the homeowner opened the front door to a man posing as a delivery driver. He and a number of other suspects - believed to be in possession of a knife - forced their way into the property.

Two firearms were recovered from the address. Work continues to establish the full circumstances.

Det Insp Matt Webb, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This nightmarish attack on the victims’ own doorstep has, understandably, shaken the family and the local community.

“I want to reassure them that we are pursuing this case and trawling through potential leads and evidence. I am asking the public to help us track down those who committed this crime. If you have any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it might be, please get in touch.

“We will work tirelessly to identify and pursue offenders, help bring perpetrators to justice, take weapons off the street, support victims, engage and reassure the public, and keep our communities safe.”

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 7285/01May. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Residents can expect to see an increased police presence in the area as part of reassurance patrols over the weekend and are encouraged to approach officers to speak about any concerns.

