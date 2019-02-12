Man stabbed in Harold Hill

A man was stabbed in Tees Drive this morning. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Harold Hill this morning.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called to Tees Drive at around 7.15am, where the 25-year-old was found with stab injuries.

His wounds are said to be not life-threatening or life-changing.

The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug and will be taken to an east London police station once he is fit to do so.

Officers searched the area around Tees Drive for the stabbing suspects but found no trace.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD1264/08MAR or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The stabbing comes just hours after as many as 2,000 people gathered in Romford demanding an end to knife crime.

The march was organised in response to the killing of Jodie Chesney, who was stabbed in Amy’s Park, Harold Hill, last week.

Two people have been arrested in connection with her death.