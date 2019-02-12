Search

Man stabbed in Harold Hill

PUBLISHED: 10:35 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:40 08 March 2019

A man was stabbed in Tees Drive this morning. Picture: Google Maps

A man was stabbed in Tees Drive this morning. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed in Harold Hill this morning.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called to Tees Drive at around 7.15am, where the 25-year-old was found with stab injuries.

His wounds are said to be not life-threatening or life-changing.

The man was subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class B drug and will be taken to an east London police station once he is fit to do so.

Officers searched the area around Tees Drive for the stabbing suspects but found no trace.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD1264/08MAR or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The stabbing comes just hours after as many as 2,000 people gathered in Romford demanding an end to knife crime.

The march was organised in response to the killing of Jodie Chesney, who was stabbed in Amy’s Park, Harold Hill, last week.

Two people have been arrested in connection with her death.

Harold Hill murder: Attacker was sitting in the same park as victim 30 minutes before she was stabbed to death

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

‘I’m doing it to keep the memories of Jodie going’ Harold Hill residents plan to turn the area purple in memory of teenager who was murdered

Residents of Harold Hill are planning on turning the area purple in memory of Jodie Chesney.

Residents plan peaceful protest in Romford to remember Jodie Chesney and in bid for more police officers

Police at the scene of the murder of 17 year old Jodie Chesney where floral tributes have been left.

Man arrested in connection with the murder of Jodie Chesney

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS

Family, friends and Harold Hill community pay tribute to Jodie Chesney ‘an amazing young woman’ after she was stabbed to death in a park

Tributes have been left to Jodie Chesney outside a park in Harold Hill where she was stabbed to death.



