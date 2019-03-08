Search

Breaking

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

PUBLISHED: 13:28 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:08 19 March 2019

A teenager has been stabbed at the Havering College of Further and Higher education campus in Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps

A teenager has been stabbed at the Havering College of Further and Higher education campus in Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Google Maps

A teenager has been stabbed outside a Havering College of Further and Higher Education campus.

Police were called at 12.22pm to reports of a stabbing at the Quarles campus in Tring Gardens, Harold Hill.

Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service and found a teen suffering a stab injury.

His injuries are said not to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Despite initial reports the attack had taken place in the campus library, the Recorder now understands the teen was injured in the street, before being brought into the library for treatment.

A witness who saw the incident told the Recorder three men were seen getting out of a grey BMW and chasing two teenagers, one of whom was the victim, down the street.

He said: “It actually happened outside the college, but like less than a minute away.

“These guys got out and just started chasing them and then they stabbed him.”

The college confirmed the incident took place outside the campus.

He added: “The whole place was put on lockdown, people couldn’t get out of any of the buildings.”

One parent, who has a child at the college told the Recorder: “They said he was stabbed in the neck.

“I just wanted my son to get out of there as quick as possible.

“All the children were evacuated, and told to go home.

“It’s so so scary, it could have been my son, it could have been anyone’s son, I just hope he is okay.”

A spokesman from Havering College said: “We are aware of an incident outside our Quarles Campus in Harold Hill earlier today.

“As this is now a police investigation we are unable to make any further comment.”

No arrests have been made; enquiries continue.

Havering College closed after teenager stabbed

A teenager has been stabbed at the Havering College of Further and Higher education campus in Harold Hill. Picture: Google Maps

Man taken to hospital after being hit over the head with a bottle in Collier Row

A man has been taken to hospital after he was assaulted in Hillrise Road, Collier Row, tonight. Photo: Google Maps

Caravans and motor homes destroyed in Upminster fire

A range of caravans and motor homes were destroyed by a fire in Folkes Lane, Upminster on Saturday, March 16. Photo: Ken Mears

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Rainham man jailed for illegal motorbike street race crash that caused woman to have her leg amputated

Billy Boom from Rainham was sentenced to three years for causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Basildon Crown Court on Friday, March 15. Photo: Essex Police

