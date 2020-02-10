Storm Ciara: Large debris forces Emerson Park Academy to close for two days

Emerson Park Academy in Wych Road will be closed until Wednesday, February 12 due to safety concerns from Storm Ciara. Picture: Gavin Ellis ©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

An Emerson Park school is temporarily closed after strong winds from Storm Ciara left large pieces of debris scattered over its grounds.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emerson Park Academy in Wych Road announced it would be closed for the next two days due to "inclement weather" from Storm Ciara which hit the UK over the weekend.

In a statement on the school's website, headteacher Scott McGuinness said: "Early this morning we found some very large pieces of debris (metal and plastic) scattered around the school grounds as a result of the inclement weather.

"Some of the metal sheets were 2m to 3m in length.

You may also want to watch:

"Without knowing where these were coming from and with the winds still strong we had to take urgent action to ensure the safety of our pupils.

"Once again, please accept my apologies, but I hope you understand the safety of our pupils takes priority."

The school is receiving advice from building contractors and representatives from Havering's health and safety team.

Emerson Park Academy plans to reopen the school for Year 7, Year 8 and Year 11 on Wednesday, February 12.

Parents will receive a further update regarding plans for the rest of the week soon.

The school has been contacted for comment.