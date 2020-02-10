Search

Storm Ciara: Large debris forces Emerson Park Academy to close for two days

PUBLISHED: 15:40 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:40 10 February 2020

Emerson Park Academy in Wych Road will be closed until Wednesday, February 12 due to safety concerns from Storm Ciara. Picture: Gavin Ellis

Emerson Park Academy in Wych Road will be closed until Wednesday, February 12 due to safety concerns from Storm Ciara. Picture: Gavin Ellis

©TGS Photo tgsphoto.co.uk +44 1376 553468

An Emerson Park school is temporarily closed after strong winds from Storm Ciara left large pieces of debris scattered over its grounds.

Emerson Park Academy in Wych Road announced it would be closed for the next two days due to "inclement weather" from Storm Ciara which hit the UK over the weekend.

In a statement on the school's website, headteacher Scott McGuinness said: "Early this morning we found some very large pieces of debris (metal and plastic) scattered around the school grounds as a result of the inclement weather.

"Some of the metal sheets were 2m to 3m in length.

You may also want to watch:

"Without knowing where these were coming from and with the winds still strong we had to take urgent action to ensure the safety of our pupils.

"Once again, please accept my apologies, but I hope you understand the safety of our pupils takes priority."

The school is receiving advice from building contractors and representatives from Havering's health and safety team.

Emerson Park Academy plans to reopen the school for Year 7, Year 8 and Year 11 on Wednesday, February 12.

Parents will receive a further update regarding plans for the rest of the week soon.

The school has been contacted for comment.

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

'Brilliantly funny, caring and kind': Tributes paid to former Upminster headteacher after 'sudden and unexpected' death

Dr David Parry, a former headteacher at Coopers' Company & Coborn School in Upminster, died on Sunday, February 9. Picture: Coopers' Company and Coborn School.

Hornchurch taxi driver arrested after pedestrian dies in fatal Chelmsford collision

Picture: Met Police

Man missing, last seen in Upminster station heading towards East Ham

Have you seen this man? Sonny Riseborough, 32, was last seen in Upminster station. Picture: Havering Metropolitan Police

Jailed: Three life sentences for disgraced Romford GP who sexually assaulted 23 girls and women

Manish Shah from Romford has been found guilty of sexually assaulting dozens of female patients by conducting unnecessary, intrusive medical examinations over a five-year period. Picture: Met Police

Gallows Corner Toyota Garage and Romford M&S among top 10 most expensive property sales in Havering last year

Hillside Care Home in Harold Hill has been sold for £3.7million. Picture: Google

‘Brilliantly funny, caring and kind’: Tributes paid to former Upminster headteacher after ‘sudden and unexpected’ death

Dr David Parry, a former headteacher at Coopers' Company & Coborn School in Upminster, died on Sunday, February 9. Picture: Coopers' Company and Coborn School.

Hornchurch taxi driver arrested after pedestrian dies in fatal Chelmsford collision

Picture: Met Police

Man missing, last seen in Upminster station heading towards East Ham

Have you seen this man? Sonny Riseborough, 32, was last seen in Upminster station. Picture: Havering Metropolitan Police

Jailed: Three life sentences for disgraced Romford GP who sexually assaulted 23 girls and women

Manish Shah from Romford has been found guilty of sexually assaulting dozens of female patients by conducting unnecessary, intrusive medical examinations over a five-year period. Picture: Met Police

Hornchurch bids for Buildbase £100k renovation programme

General view of the ground during Hornchurch vs Aveley, Buildbase FA Trophy Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 11th January 2020

Dagenham & Redbridge captain Clark urges squad to have more belief

Kenny Clark of Dagenham jumps for a header against Stockport. Picture: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo

Women's football: Essex 3 Middlesex 2

Essex Women face the camera (pic Nicky Hayes)

Storm Ciara: Large debris forces Emerson Park Academy to close for two days

Emerson Park Academy in Wych Road will be closed until Wednesday, February 12 due to safety concerns from Storm Ciara. Picture: Gavin Ellis

Hornchurch and Romford theatres announce 2020 Christmas shows

Brookside Theatre in Eastern Road, Romford has announced The Wizard of Oz as its 2020 Christmas musical. Picture: Jai Sepple
