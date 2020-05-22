Search

Twice as many motorists caught speeding in London in lockdown than same time last year

PUBLISHED: 17:00 30 May 2020

Between Tuesday, March 24 and Wednesday, May 20, police caught 6,379 people speeding. Picture: Steve Poston

Between Tuesday, March 24 and Wednesday, May 20, police caught 6,379 people speeding. Picture: Steve Poston

Police have been cracking down on speeding as they have seen a rise in drivers breaking the limit in the capital during lockdown.

Between Tuesday, March 24 and Wednesday, May 20, officers from the Roads and Transport Policing Command (RTPC) have enforced 6,379 speeding offences on London’s roads.

This is up 119 per cent from last year, where 2,916 drivers were enforced for speeding in the same period.

Extreme speeding enforcement has also risen by 181 per cent, with 2,471 drivers having been caught driving at excessive speeds.

Since the start of Covid-19 restrictions, there have been 12 fatal collisions, and speeding is considered to be the most common factor in serious crashes.

Det Supt Andy Cox, of the RTPC, said: “It’s not just extreme speeding that can cause a risk of serious and fatal collisions.

“With any speeding over the limit, you are increasing the risk of a collision, possibly a fatality, and adding unnecessary pressure on the NHS at this challenging time.

“Let alone the risk of causing devastation to bereaved families left behind; if you are caught speeding, you risk losing your licence. This has a knock-on effect on your ability to travel and if you need your licence for work, it may result in you losing your job and have added financial burden.

“Speeding can have devastating consequences and every time you recklessly put your foot down, you are posing risk to other road users and your own life.

“It really is simple, slow down and save lives.”

