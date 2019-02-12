Jodie Chesney’s college to hold ‘Purple Friday’ in memory of student who was stabbed to death

Bows and ribbons have been put up around Harold Hill in memory of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears Ken Mears

Students and staff at Jodie Chesney’s sixth form college are working together to plan ‘Purple Friday’ a day to remember the teenager who was murdered in Harold Hill last week.

One week after her death, Havering Sixth Form College in Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch, is planning a day to remember Jodie, and the college community has been invited to wear something purple on Friday (March 8) since this was Jodie’s favourite colour.

Over the last few days we have seen purple bows and ribbons tied on trees, lamposts and outside of schools, as part of a show of solidarity against knife crime and in memory of Jodie.

Jodie was studying A levels in Psychology, Sociology and Photography, and has been described by her principal as an “excellent, hard-working and focussed student” and her loss is “devastating” to staff and students.

Mindful of the impact of a tragic and sudden death on the whole college community, staff have been working to ensure that appropriate support is in place for all those affected.

Representatives of a number of services will also be in college on Friday to ensure this support continues.

Principal, Paul Wakeling will address staff and students in the Quad followed by a minute’s silence.

Speaking earlier this week, Mr Wakeling said: “It was with sadness and shock that I received the news of the tragic death of Jodie Chesney.

“She was an upper sixth A-level student at Havering Sixth Form College.

“Jodie was an excellent, hardworking and focused student, and her loss is devastating to staff and students.

“Our focus for the next few days will be on providing support for the college community as a whole.

“With additional help as needed for those who knew Jodie personally.

“I will issue a further statement in due course.

“I extend my deepest sympathies and that of my staff to Jodie’s family and friends.”