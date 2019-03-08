Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Rush Green boy, 16, pleads guilty to dangerous driving after police chase ends in Hornchurch crash

PUBLISHED: 17:00 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:05 19 August 2019

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Barkingside Magistrates Court. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

A 16-year-old boy from Rush Green who was a passenger in a stolen van which was travelling at 75mph in a 30mph zone while being chased by police was "lucky" not to have died when it crashed, a court heard.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was the passenger in a van, which had been stolen from an address in Romford some months before, as it was being driven dangerously in Hornchurch Road.

The driver, who has never been traced, failed to stop for police on July 4, prompting a pursuit.

The van, being driven on false number plates, got up to speeds of 75mph and drove the wrong way around a roundabout before skidding and crashing into a railing, the court heard.

The pair then abandoned the vehicle, but the 16-year-old passenger was later found in Bradwell Avenue.

The boy pleaded guilty at Barkingside Magistrates' Court today (Monday, August 19) to one count of aggravated vehicle taking as a passenger and dangerous driving.

Defending, Bartholomew Dalton said: "He accepts that he knew the driver wasn't the owner of the car.

You may also want to watch:

"It's unfortunate that it's him before the court on this occasion rather than the driver who should bear greater responsibility.

"There's no evidence that he encouraged the driver to behave in the way he did. He immediately told police he was the passenger.

"He accepts he behaved stupidly and should never have got in the car.

"He has pleaded guilty and he should be given full credit for that and his situation shows signs of promise in terms of college."

Mr Dalton added that the boy, who said he hopes to be a mechanic, had already attended appointments with the youth offending team and had "engaged well" so far.

Chief magistrate Rosalind Reynolds said the boy was "lucky" not to have died when the vehicle crashed and asked him to think about how his family would have felt if he had.

The boy told the court: "I wasn't making the right decisions. I keep making the wrong decisions."

The boy was given an interim disqualification from driving any vehicle and will be sentenced on September 9 at the same court.

Most Read

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Man in his 20s stabbed in early hours of the morning in Hornchurch

Tennyson Way, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Elm Park death: Post-mortem results prove ‘inconclusive’ following suspicious death

Police are treating the death of a man in Elm Park as suspicious. Picture: Google Maps

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Most Read

Harold Hill brothers jailed for arson attack

Aaron and Craig Johnson from Harold Hill. Picture: Essex Police

Man in his 20s stabbed in early hours of the morning in Hornchurch

Tennyson Way, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Cocktails, goodie bags and an unbelieveable raffle prize: More plans revealed for Romford Dogs grand reopening on September 6

An artist's impression of what the new Millenium Stand will look like at Romford Stadium, Photo: Ralgreen Architects

Elm Park death: Post-mortem results prove ‘inconclusive’ following suspicious death

Police are treating the death of a man in Elm Park as suspicious. Picture: Google Maps

Havering Council welcomes borough’s health bosses to new offices in Romford

Cllr Robert Benham (Education, Children and Families), Cllr Damian White (Leader of Council), Keith Prince (London Assembly Member for Havering and Redbridge), Mayor of Havering, Cllr Michael Deon-Burton, Dr Jagan John (B&D CCG Chair), Ceri Jacobs (CCG Managing Director) Dr Atul Aggarwal (Havering CCG Chair), Cllr Jason Frost (Health & Adult Care). Picture: Havering Council/Mark Sepple

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Player ratings: Balanta leads the way for Daggers in Harrogate win

Angelo Balanta of Dagenham goes close during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019

EuroHockey: England 1 Germany 1

Lily Owsley celebrates (pic England Hockey)

West Ham get away with a draw but so many questions still needing answers

Brighton & Hove Albion's Leandro Trossard (left) on his way to scoring his side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Our West Ham ratings against Brighton on Saturday

West Ham United's Pablo Fornals (left) and Brighton & Hove Albion's Pascal Gross (right) battle for the ball during the Premier League match at The AMEX Stadium, Brighton.

Harrogate Town boss says a lack of determination cost them at Daggers

Harrogate manager Simon Weaver during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Harrogate Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 17th August 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists