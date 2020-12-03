Appeal after assault at block of flats near Roneo Corner

Police investigating an assault at a block of flats have released pictures of two people they would like to speak to.

It comes after a man and a woman - the latter armed with a baseball bat - tried to get into the block near Roneo Corner. The woman began to smash the glass door with the bat in an attempt to get in.

When another man went outside to ask them to leave as the person they said they were looking for did not live in the block, the pair became aggressive and attacked him.

The victim - who did not know his attackers - suffered minor injuries to his upper body.

Police investigating the incident, which took place at around 9.30pm on Monday, May 25, have now released pictures of two people they want to identify and speak to about what happened.

PC Mark McNulty said: “I am very keen to speak to anyone who can provide information concerning the identity of the man and the woman shown in the images.

“I would urge anyone that can name the two individuals to contact the police immediately.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 9524/25MAY20, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.