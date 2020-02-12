Search

Romford's The Liberty hopes to make headlines with journalism themed half term events

PUBLISHED: 10:00 13 February 2020

From Monday, February 17 to Friday, February 21, The Liberty is hosting an exciting array of journalism activities. Picture: Ken Mears

From Monday, February 17 to Friday, February 21, The Liberty is hosting an exciting array of journalism activities. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Children are invited to take part in a week of journalism themed events at The Liberty as the Romford shopping centre launches its Roaming Reporter scheme.

As part of the February half term activities, The Liberty is launching its Roaming Reporters initiative in conjunction with the Romford Recorder and Time 107.5 FM Radio.

Young creatives will have the opportunity to discover what it's like to be a journalist, from conducting interviews with shoppers, how to successfully structure a news story and live broadcasting.

You may also want to watch:

The Liberty Reporters news stories will be broadcast on Time 107.5 FM radio and printed in a regular column in the Recorder.

Centre Manager, Jonathan Poole said: "We are really excited to launch our journalism themed half term activities as it will be a fantastic way to introduce our Roaming Reporter series.

"We're so happy to offer children fun activities, including arts and crafts to entertain over the February half term."

Between Monday, February 17 to Friday, February 21, the shopping centre is hosting an exciting array of activities from 11am-4pm every day.

Children can become a weather reporter at the mini weatherboard event and enjoy a Roaming Reporter treasure hunt around the centre where they can search for news clues to be in with a chance of winning a reporter prize bundle.

