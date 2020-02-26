Search

Romford teen arrested as police seize 300 wraps of suspected crack cocaine and heroin

PUBLISHED: 10:20 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:26 26 February 2020

In total 300 wraps of suspected crack cocaine and heroin were seized of a Romford 18-year-old. Picture: Essex Police

In total 300 wraps of suspected crack cocaine and heroin were seized of a Romford 18-year-old. Picture: Essex Police

Essex Police

Around 300 wraps of suspected crack cocaine and heroin have been seized from a Romford teenager.

Essex Police patrols in Colchester stopped a Citreon after the driver was seen behaving suspiciously.

Initially, police say, the 18-year-old was found with 50 wraps (a homemade paper slip containing approximately a gram) of suspected crack cocaine and heroin as well as a bottle containing a suspected noxious substance in his car.

On searching an address linked to him, they found a further 200 to 300 wraps.

The teenager has been released under investigation while police carry out enquiries into the incident which happened on Monday February 17.

The patrols were carried out under Operation Sceptre, a programme to tackle serious violent crime, particularly knife crime, as part of Essex Police's day to day work to keep people safe.

Please report incidents to 101, or alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org.

