Queen’s and King George hospitals record 400 coronavirus-related deaths

There have been 400 coronavirus-related deaths recorded at Queen’s and King George hospitals, NHS England has revealed.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), which runs the hospitals, has the sixth-highest number of coronavirus-related deaths nationally, with neighbouring Barts Health recording the highest with 581.

Four of the other highest-recording trusts were in London - as well as Barts, Imperial College Healthcare, King’s College Hospital and Royal Free London. The only non-London trust with a higher amount of deaths was the Pennine Acute Hospitals Trust, with 404 as of May 18.

Despite this milestone, since May 8, the hospitals in Romford and Goodmayes have not seen more than two deaths a day, with figures for the last week swapping between zero and one.

The highest amount of coronavirus deaths at the trust on any one day was 18, which was recorded twice, on April 9 and April 12, just as the pandemic was beginning to peak in the UK.

The UK’s highest day for deaths was April 21, with 1,172.