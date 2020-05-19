Search

Advanced search

Queen’s and King George hospitals record 400 coronavirus-related deaths

PUBLISHED: 09:58 19 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:58 19 May 2020

The coronavirus pod at where patients are received at Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

The coronavirus pod at where patients are received at Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Adriana Elgueta

There have been 400 coronavirus-related deaths recorded at Queen’s and King George hospitals, NHS England has revealed.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (BHRUT), which runs the hospitals, has the sixth-highest number of coronavirus-related deaths nationally, with neighbouring Barts Health recording the highest with 581.

You may also want to watch:

Four of the other highest-recording trusts were in London - as well as Barts, Imperial College Healthcare, King’s College Hospital and Royal Free London. The only non-London trust with a higher amount of deaths was the Pennine Acute Hospitals Trust, with 404 as of May 18.

Despite this milestone, since May 8, the hospitals in Romford and Goodmayes have not seen more than two deaths a day, with figures for the last week swapping between zero and one.

The highest amount of coronavirus deaths at the trust on any one day was 18, which was recorded twice, on April 9 and April 12, just as the pandemic was beginning to peak in the UK.

The UK’s highest day for deaths was April 21, with 1,172.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Romford Recorder. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Family and friends of Harold Wood man raise £30k in his memory

Nabeel Al-Azami with wife Nasreen and children Sulaiman, Safiyya and Samir. Picture: Nasreen Al-Azami

Mercury Mall appeals after theft of charity coin spinner

Romford's Mercury Mall is appealing after two thieves steal the coin spinner which was collecting money for Saint Francis Hospice and First Step charities. Picture: The Mercury Mall

Heritage: Romford curate proved little people can make a big impact

The Round Church, Cambridge. Richard Faulkner was its vicar as well as being vicar of Havering-atte-Bower. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Romford woman thanks NHS with fitness fundraiser after Covid-19 ordeal

Alicia Morton is taking on a fitness fundraiser after recovering from Covid-19. Picture: Alicia Morton

Upminster school stays active with Olympics-style virtual sports competition

Student Henry Homan Picture: Oakfields Montessori School

Most Read

Family and friends of Harold Wood man raise £30k in his memory

Nabeel Al-Azami with wife Nasreen and children Sulaiman, Safiyya and Samir. Picture: Nasreen Al-Azami

Mercury Mall appeals after theft of charity coin spinner

Romford's Mercury Mall is appealing after two thieves steal the coin spinner which was collecting money for Saint Francis Hospice and First Step charities. Picture: The Mercury Mall

Heritage: Romford curate proved little people can make a big impact

The Round Church, Cambridge. Richard Faulkner was its vicar as well as being vicar of Havering-atte-Bower. Picture: Google Maps

Coronavirus: Romford woman thanks NHS with fitness fundraiser after Covid-19 ordeal

Alicia Morton is taking on a fitness fundraiser after recovering from Covid-19. Picture: Alicia Morton

Upminster school stays active with Olympics-style virtual sports competition

Student Henry Homan Picture: Oakfields Montessori School

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Coronavirus: England bowlers to rely on sweat not saliva

England's James Anderson holds the ball after taking his 300th test wicket at Lord's

Queen’s and King George hospitals record 400 coronavirus-related deaths

The coronavirus pod at where patients are received at Queen's Hospital, Romford. Picture: Adriana Elgueta

Coronavirus: Romford woman thanks NHS with fitness fundraiser after Covid-19 ordeal

Alicia Morton is taking on a fitness fundraiser after recovering from Covid-19. Picture: Alicia Morton

Premier League clubs to discuss contact training protocols

Richard Masters (centre), chief executive of the Premier League

Coronavirus: FA consult WSL clubs about ending season

Arsenal's Vivianne Miedema attacks against West Ham (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)
Drive 24