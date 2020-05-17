Mercury Mall appeals after theft of charity coin spinner
PUBLISHED: 12:46 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 17 May 2020
The Mercury Mall
Police and Romford’s Mercury Shopping Mall are appealing for help to find thieves who have stolen a charity coin spinner.
According to a spokesman at the Mall, on Thursday (May 14) 1.22pm two men ran out of the centre with the spinner. The theft took just 23 seconds from the thieves first cutting it loose to fleeing, one first having checked to ensure the coast was clear.
The coin spinner was collecting money for disabled children and the terminally ill.
A spokesman for the Mall said that although the spinner had been securely fastened, the thieves took advantage of a particularly busy time at the mall, when there were substantial queues outside the few open stores that needed managing by staff.
The spokesman said: “At a time when Saint Francis Hospice and First Step are struggling, taking what could be a reasonable amount that could have made all the difference, it is a particularly hard pill to swallow!”
It’s believed not more than £100 was inside the coin spinner.
If you witnessed the incident happen or recognise anyone from the CCTV, please contact police on 101 or to remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.
