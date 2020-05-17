Search

Mercury Mall appeals after theft of charity coin spinner

PUBLISHED: 12:46 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 17 May 2020

Romford's Mercury Mall is appealing after two thieves steal the coin spinner which was collecting money for Saint Francis Hospice and First Step charities. Picture: The Mercury Mall

Romford's Mercury Mall is appealing after two thieves steal the coin spinner which was collecting money for Saint Francis Hospice and First Step charities. Picture: The Mercury Mall

The Mercury Mall

Police and Romford’s Mercury Shopping Mall are appealing for help to find thieves who have stolen a charity coin spinner.

The coin spinner was not believed to have more than £100 in it. Picture: The Mercury MallThe coin spinner was not believed to have more than £100 in it. Picture: The Mercury Mall

According to a spokesman at the Mall, on Thursday (May 14) 1.22pm two men ran out of the centre with the spinner. The theft took just 23 seconds from the thieves first cutting it loose to fleeing, one first having checked to ensure the coast was clear.

The coin spinner was collecting money for disabled children and the terminally ill.

A spokesman for the Mall said that although the spinner had been securely fastened, the thieves took advantage of a particularly busy time at the mall, when there were substantial queues outside the few open stores that needed managing by staff.

The spokesman said: “At a time when Saint Francis Hospice and First Step are struggling, taking what could be a reasonable amount that could have made all the difference, it is a particularly hard pill to swallow!”

It’s believed not more than £100 was inside the coin spinner.

If you witnessed the incident happen or recognise anyone from the CCTV, please contact police on 101 or to remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.

