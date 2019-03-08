Search

Collier Row pensioner pleads guilty to causing death of 'gentle giant' Romford motorcyclist by careless driving

PUBLISHED: 10:31 08 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:34 08 August 2019

Romford motorcyclist, Donald Ukwunnah, 38, from Romford died at the scene of a crash with another vehicle in London Road.

A 79-year-old Collier Row man has admitted causing a Romford motorcyclist's death by careless driving after a crash on an Essex road in September last year.

David Harknett's Peugeot 2008 was in collision with a Yamaha motorbike on the A113 London Road, Stapleford Tawney, on Saturday, September 1 2018.

Sadly the motorcyclist, Donald Ukwunnah, 38, died at the scene.

Harknett, 79, of Patmore Way, Romford, and a 74-year-old woman who was a passenger in his car were both taken to hospital after the crash.

After he recovered he was voluntarily interviewed and following an investigation, he was summonsed to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, August 7.

He admitted causing death by careless driving and is due to be sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, September 4.

Following his tragic death, Donald's family described him as a "gentle giant".

In a statement drawn up by the family but released by Essex Police, they said:"Donald was a British-born family man described by all who knew him as a gentle giant.

"He was a long serving bus driver for more than 17 years.

"An avid traveller, he enjoyed exploring different parts of the globe. He was also a loving father, son, brother and uncle.

"We would like to express our gratitude for the outpouring of sympathy and would appreciate if our privacy was respected at this difficult time."

