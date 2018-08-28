Romford man jailed for breaking woman’s jaw in unprovoked South Ockendon attack

John O'Shea has been jailed for 21 months after breaking a woman’s jaw in an unprovoked attack in South Ockendon. Photo: Essex Police Archant

A man has been jailed for 21 months after breaking a woman’s jaw in “an unexpected and unprovoked” attack in South Ockendon.

John O’Shea, 30, of Waterloo Gardens, Romford, was jailed for grievous bodily harm at Basildon Crown Court on Friday, January 4.

He had previously admitted the offence at the same court on Friday, October 5 last year.

On September 14, 2017, the victim was helping to decorate a property when O’Shea, who knew the woman and had been drinking, got into an argument with her.

As she was sat on a pouffe painting a radiator, O’Shea started punching and kicking her in the face and legs numerous times.

She sustained serious injuries and required emergency surgery.

Investigating officer, Pc Karen Gibbs, of Essex Police’s Grays Domestic Abuse Team, said: “O’Shea kicked a woman in the face while she had her back turned.

“It was unexpected and unprovoked and resulted in her breaking her jaw.

“The woman went to hospital and had to have emergency surgery for two breaks to her jaw and this treatment included plates and bone screws.

“She has since been told that she may never fully recover from her injuries.

“O’Shea has shown no remorse for his actions.

“He will now spend time locked in prison and has been given a restraining order to protect the victim.”