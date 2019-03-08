Search

Advanced search

Romford man jailed for two and a half years for attempted Brentwood burglaries

PUBLISHED: 18:48 13 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:55 13 October 2019

Brett Parker has been handed a two and a half year jail sentence after he was caught on CCTV attempting to break into properties in Brentwood. Picture: Essex Police

Brett Parker has been handed a two and a half year jail sentence after he was caught on CCTV attempting to break into properties in Brentwood. Picture: Essex Police

Archant

A Romford man who was caught on doorbell cameras attempting to break into properties in Brentwood has been jailed for two and a half years despite refusing to appear in court from custody.

Brett Parker, 24, of Rush Green Road, Romford, received two and half year sentences, to run concurrently, for two counts of attempted burglary at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, October 10.

He was sentenced in his absence after refusing to come to appear by video link in prison.

Between October 16 and 17 last year, Parker attempted to gain access to a property in Parsonage Field, Doddinghurst, and Shevon Way, Brentwood.

Both occupants received notifications through their phones that there had been activity outside their homes.

You may also want to watch:

The victims reviewed their CCTV where they spotted Parker trying to gain access to their front doors.

Essex Police investigated and quickly identified Parker, who was already known to the police, before he was charged with both offences.

Det Sgt David Wilkinson, of Brentwood CID, said: "This case highlights the many benefits of having security like door bell cameras at your homes.

"Parker was disturbed during both attempted burglaries but we were able to identify and charge Parker with these offences after receiving clear images of him in the act.

"Parker has been disruptive throughout the court process and continued to refuse to either appear at court or via video link.

"He has since received a custodial sentence for his crimes."

Most Read

Romford’s airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer shuts down thanks to ‘extremely challenging trading conditions’

The Gatwick Flyer has ceased trading after 32 years. Picture: Pete Summers/PA Archive/PA Images

Deaths of Upminster mother and son ‘could have been avoided’, inquest hears

Blyth Walk in Upminster, where John and Vera Savage were found dead in July 2017. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Police make 43 arrests following a series of dawn raids in Dagenham, Ilford and Havering

Police made 43 arrests following a series of dawn raids in Ilford, Dagenham and Havering. Picture: Met police

Havering Council approves premises licence for Hornchurch Hop Inn Micro Pub

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Brave women bare all for charities at Havering Beauty Academy

A group of women volunteered for body painting at the Havering Beauty Academy in Hornchurch to raise money for charities. Picture: Gander Photography

Most Read

Romford’s airport mini bus service The Gatwick Flyer shuts down thanks to ‘extremely challenging trading conditions’

The Gatwick Flyer has ceased trading after 32 years. Picture: Pete Summers/PA Archive/PA Images

Deaths of Upminster mother and son ‘could have been avoided’, inquest hears

Blyth Walk in Upminster, where John and Vera Savage were found dead in July 2017. Picture: Ann-Marie Abbasah

Police make 43 arrests following a series of dawn raids in Dagenham, Ilford and Havering

Police made 43 arrests following a series of dawn raids in Ilford, Dagenham and Havering. Picture: Met police

Havering Council approves premises licence for Hornchurch Hop Inn Micro Pub

The owners of the Hop Inn micro pub have applied for a premises licence for the property in North Street, Hornchurch. Picture: Google Maps

Brave women bare all for charities at Havering Beauty Academy

A group of women volunteered for body painting at the Havering Beauty Academy in Hornchurch to raise money for charities. Picture: Gander Photography

Latest from the Romford Recorder

WSL: Brighton 1 West Ham 3

West Ham's Martha Thomas (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Excited England getting ready for Australia says George

England's Jamie George (left) during a training session

Romford crash out of FA Trophy at Whitehawk

Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Brentwood Town, Velocity Trophy Football at the Brentwood Centre on 8th October 2019

Hornchurch fightback to beat Bowers

Matt Johnson of Hornchurch scores his second goal and celebrates during Hornchurch vs Bishop's Stortford, BetVictor League Premier Division Football at Hornchurch Stadium on 28th September 2019

Romford man jailed for two and a half years for attempted Brentwood burglaries

Brett Parker has been handed a two and a half year jail sentence after he was caught on CCTV attempting to break into properties in Brentwood. Picture: Essex Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists