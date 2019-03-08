Romford man jailed for two and a half years for attempted Brentwood burglaries

Brett Parker has been handed a two and a half year jail sentence after he was caught on CCTV attempting to break into properties in Brentwood. Picture: Essex Police Archant

A Romford man who was caught on doorbell cameras attempting to break into properties in Brentwood has been jailed for two and a half years despite refusing to appear in court from custody.

Brett Parker, 24, of Rush Green Road, Romford, received two and half year sentences, to run concurrently, for two counts of attempted burglary at Basildon Crown Court on Thursday, October 10.

He was sentenced in his absence after refusing to come to appear by video link in prison.

Between October 16 and 17 last year, Parker attempted to gain access to a property in Parsonage Field, Doddinghurst, and Shevon Way, Brentwood.

Both occupants received notifications through their phones that there had been activity outside their homes.

The victims reviewed their CCTV where they spotted Parker trying to gain access to their front doors.

Essex Police investigated and quickly identified Parker, who was already known to the police, before he was charged with both offences.

Det Sgt David Wilkinson, of Brentwood CID, said: "This case highlights the many benefits of having security like door bell cameras at your homes.

"Parker was disturbed during both attempted burglaries but we were able to identify and charge Parker with these offences after receiving clear images of him in the act.

"Parker has been disruptive throughout the court process and continued to refuse to either appear at court or via video link.

"He has since received a custodial sentence for his crimes."