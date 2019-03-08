Romford woman's court case thrown out over "inexcusable" lack of evidence

Romford Magistrates' Court. Picture: John Hercock. Archant

A woman charged with an offence under the Communications Act has walked free after no evidence was produced against her on the day of the trial.

Teresa Cross, from Romford, wept as the case against her was dismissed at Romford Magistrates' Court this afternoon (Wednesday, June 26).

The 51-year-old had been arrested on Sunday, May 12 and appeared at Barkingside Magistrates' Court the following day. She plead not guilty to a charge of persistently making use of a public electronic communications network for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety.

On the day of the trial the Crown Prosecution Service asked for the case to be adjourned, saying it was "quite a lengthy matter" and the information still needed to be collated.

Defence lawyer Edward Duffie told the court: "The Crown's failings in this case are pretty much comprehensive.

"When the matter was first before the court I was given a copy of the police case summary. The officer in charge plainly thought it was going to be contested, and nothing appears to have been done.

"I find it difficult to see how the prosecution can excuse any of this. It seems completely inexcusable from beginning to end."

The adjournment request was denied by magistrates, who told Ms Cross: "As the Crown is offering no evidence in this case, the case is dismissed and you are free to go."