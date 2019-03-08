Investigators confirm Romford house fire was linked to 'cannabis production'

Two people have been interviewed by police after investigators determined that a house fire in Romford was linked to "cannabis production".

Firefighters were called to Epping Close at 8.28am on Tuesday, September 17, to reports of a roof on fire.

Nearby residents were evacuated while the fire was brought under control.

Four fire engines and 25 firefighters from Dagenham, Harold Hill and Hainault fire stations were dispatched to the scene, and had the fire under control by 10.25am.

The London Fire Brigade confirmed on Monday, October 21, that its investigation into the cause of the fire had concluded and the results had been passed to the Metropolitan Police.

When approached by the Recorder, a Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed the fire was linked to alleged "cannabis production" at the premises.

He said: "We received reports of cannabis production at a property in Epping Close, Romford, following a fire on September 17.

"Two people have been interviewed in relation to this incident.

"Enquiries continue."