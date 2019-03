Romford boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of firearms offences

Drummond Road, Romford. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

A 15-year-old boy was arrested yesterday on suspicion of firearms offences.

Police were in Drummond Road, Romford, on Thursday, March 14, where officers carried out a search.

A number of items were recovered at the address and resulted in a 15-year-old boy being arrested.

He remains in custody pending further enquiries.