Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers 'severe facial injuries' in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Two men in their 20s from Romford and Ilford have been arrested after a third man suffered severe facial injuries during a fight at Top Golf in Chigwell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Detectives from Essex Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident at around 11.20pm on Saturday, 29 June to come forward.

Police believe a verbal argument began inside the venue before three people began physically fighting outside.

The victim, a man aged in his 20s, suffered severe facial injuries.

You may also want to watch:

An Essex Police spokesman confirmed: "We arrested a 21-year-old man from Romford and a 24-year-old man from Ilford at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

"They have since been released under investigation.

"We believe that a number of people witnessed the incident who have not yet come forward, and would urge anyone with a recording of it on their phone to call us on 101."

The reference number to quote is 42/102589/19.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers in complete confidence on 0800 555 111 or submit an anonymous report on their website.