Romford and Ilford men arrested after man suffers 'severe facial injuries' in fight at Top Golf Chigwell

PUBLISHED: 09:35 08 July 2019 | UPDATED: 09:35 08 July 2019

Police were called to reports of a fight at Top Golf Chigwell. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Two men in their 20s from Romford and Ilford have been arrested after a third man suffered severe facial injuries during a fight at Top Golf in Chigwell.

Detectives from Essex Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident at around 11.20pm on Saturday, 29 June to come forward.

Police believe a verbal argument began inside the venue before three people began physically fighting outside.

The victim, a man aged in his 20s, suffered severe facial injuries.

An Essex Police spokesman confirmed: "We arrested a 21-year-old man from Romford and a 24-year-old man from Ilford at the scene on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

"They have since been released under investigation.

"We believe that a number of people witnessed the incident who have not yet come forward, and would urge anyone with a recording of it on their phone to call us on 101."

The reference number to quote is 42/102589/19.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers in complete confidence on 0800 555 111 or submit an anonymous report on their website.

