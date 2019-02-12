Search

‘I’m doing it to keep the memories of Jodie going’ Harold Hill residents plan to turn the area purple in memory of teenager who was murdered

PUBLISHED: 19:27 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:27 04 March 2019

Residents of Harold Hill are planning on turning the area purple in memory of Jodie Chesney.

Residents of Harold Hill are planning on turning the area purple in memory of Jodie Chesney.

Facebook/Jamie Hawthorn/Gary Gladwell

Residents are planning on turning Harold Hill purple with bows, ribbons and flowers in memory of Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in a park.

Tributes have been left in memory of Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Ken MearsTributes have been left in memory of Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Ken Mears

Members of the public have already started tying purple bows around trees, and have also been given permission by a few schools to use material to create purple memorials all across the area.

Jodie Chesney, 17, was stabbed to death in an attack on Friday (March 1) night, and the whole Harold Hill community has been shaken by the incident.

The idea stemmed from the fact that Jodie’s favourite colour was purple - she even died her hair that colour - and members of Facebook group Harold Hill Unleashed are trying to spread the word, to turn Harold Hill her favourite colour.

Ayesha Patel, 32, from Noak Hill who came up with the idea said: “The last few days people have been in shop, I’ve got a little girl and I thought you can nver think of it happening to one of your own.

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met PoliceJodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

“I think it just shows people we’re all there, we all see its a massive problem, but we want to come together, and we all know something needs to be done.

“It is an act of solidarity, to show the family we are all here for them, so if you want to get some purple ribbon and put bows up where you live, please do it.”

Dave Curtis, who is one of the admins of the group told the Recorder: “I’m doing it to keep the memories of Jodie going and the support has been absolutely fantastic from all the community.

This is probably one of the saddest things that’s happened on the hill. A lot of people don’t have a lot of nice things to say about the area, but when needed the community come together.

Police officers remain at the scene of the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old girl at a Harold Hill park. Photo: Liam ColemanPolice officers remain at the scene of the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old girl at a Harold Hill park. Photo: Liam Coleman

“I’ve never known a community like it. They are fantastic. Also what a great gesture from Ayesha Patel with the ribbons

“The whole of the hill will be putting up ribbons everywhere and even the local schools are joining in.

“we need to stop this knife crime it’s getting out of hand. Unleashed has helped put the word out and without my admin team this wouldn’t have been possible. It’s been absolutely bonkers the last few days and they’ve worked really hard, and of course my lovely members.

“Well done Harold hill your fantastic.”

