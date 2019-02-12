Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Residents plan peaceful protest in Romford to remember Jodie Chesney and in bid for more police officers

PUBLISHED: 17:09 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:10 06 March 2019

Police at the scene of the murder of 17 year old Jodie Chesney where floral tributes have been left.

Police at the scene of the murder of 17 year old Jodie Chesney where floral tributes have been left.

Archant

Residents are set to take part in a peaceful protest through Romford town centre tomorrow night in memory of Jodie Chesney as well as highlighting the need for more police on the streets.

Jodie Chesney's former school has paid tribute to a 'caring, hardworking and popular' young woman. Picture: MPSJodie Chesney's former school has paid tribute to a 'caring, hardworking and popular' young woman. Picture: MPS

A petition is also set to be handed to Romford police station following the march.

Several hundred people are expected to meet at Fitness First in Atlanta Boulevard at 7.30pm tomorrow (Thursday, March 7) and march through Romford to the station in Main Road.

Organised by members of the community, and promoted on Facebook group Havering Safe Streets a spokesman for the march said: “It’s been a busy few days and just want to say thank you to everyone who has been helping out getting this march promoted across the borough.

“It is so important after what happened over the weekend that we stand together and stand strong to let it be known that we will not stop until things change.

Police at the scene of the murder of 17 year old Jodie Chesney where floral tributes have been left.Police at the scene of the murder of 17 year old Jodie Chesney where floral tributes have been left.

“This group was started two years ago due to the increase of street crime knowing if we didn’t stand together things would get worse.

“We didn’t all know Jodie personally but we can not stop until our streets are once again safe and prevent anything so tragic and heart felt from happening again.”

Related articles

Most Read

Harold Hill murder: Attacker was sitting in the same park as victim 30 minutes before she was stabbed to death

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

‘I’m doing it to keep the memories of Jodie going’ Harold Hill residents plan to turn the area purple in memory of teenager who was murdered

Residents of Harold Hill are planning on turning the area purple in memory of Jodie Chesney.

Family, friends and Harold Hill community pay tribute to Jodie Chesney ‘an amazing young woman’ after she was stabbed to death in a park

Tributes have been left to Jodie Chesney outside a park in Harold Hill where she was stabbed to death.

Man arrested in connection with the murder of Jodie Chesney

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney’s college to hold ‘Purple Friday’ in memory of student who was stabbed to death

Bows and ribbons have been put up around Harold Hill in memory of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Most Read

Harold Hill murder: Attacker was sitting in the same park as victim 30 minutes before she was stabbed to death

Jodie Chesney who was stabbed to death in Harold Hill. Photo: Met Police

‘I’m doing it to keep the memories of Jodie going’ Harold Hill residents plan to turn the area purple in memory of teenager who was murdered

Residents of Harold Hill are planning on turning the area purple in memory of Jodie Chesney.

Family, friends and Harold Hill community pay tribute to Jodie Chesney ‘an amazing young woman’ after she was stabbed to death in a park

Tributes have been left to Jodie Chesney outside a park in Harold Hill where she was stabbed to death.

Man arrested in connection with the murder of Jodie Chesney

The Scout group which Jodie Chesney belonged to has paid tribute to the murdered teenager. Picture: MPS

Jodie Chesney’s college to hold ‘Purple Friday’ in memory of student who was stabbed to death

Bows and ribbons have been put up around Harold Hill in memory of Jodie Chesney. Photo: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch boss Stimson is pleased with important result against strugglers Wingate

Hornchurch striker Charlie Stimson scored in their 3-0 win over Wingate & Finchley (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford suffer back-to-back defeats for first time this season

Romford & Gidea Park carry the ball (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Captain Connolly insists his Raiders side were not good enough after double defeat

Raiders captain Aaron Connolly on the puck (Pic: John Scott)

Taylor criticises Daggers’ game management after conceding late equaliser at Maidenhead

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Romford manager Martin pleased to see the last of Town striker Hughes

Romford manager Paul Martin during Romford vs Canvey Island, Bostik League North Division Football at Rookery Hill on 24th February 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists