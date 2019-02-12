Residents plan peaceful protest in Romford to remember Jodie Chesney and in bid for more police officers

Police at the scene of the murder of 17 year old Jodie Chesney where floral tributes have been left. Archant

Residents are set to take part in a peaceful protest through Romford town centre tomorrow night in memory of Jodie Chesney as well as highlighting the need for more police on the streets.

Jodie Chesney's former school has paid tribute to a 'caring, hardworking and popular' young woman. Picture: MPS Jodie Chesney's former school has paid tribute to a 'caring, hardworking and popular' young woman. Picture: MPS

A petition is also set to be handed to Romford police station following the march.

Several hundred people are expected to meet at Fitness First in Atlanta Boulevard at 7.30pm tomorrow (Thursday, March 7) and march through Romford to the station in Main Road.

Organised by members of the community, and promoted on Facebook group Havering Safe Streets a spokesman for the march said: “It’s been a busy few days and just want to say thank you to everyone who has been helping out getting this march promoted across the borough.

“It is so important after what happened over the weekend that we stand together and stand strong to let it be known that we will not stop until things change.

“This group was started two years ago due to the increase of street crime knowing if we didn’t stand together things would get worse.

“We didn’t all know Jodie personally but we can not stop until our streets are once again safe and prevent anything so tragic and heart felt from happening again.”