Rainham police officer facing trial over cyclist collision

Pc Eugene Acheampong appeared at Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Yui Mok/PA PA Archive/PA Images

A police officer from Rainham is set to go on trial after his patrol car collided with a suspect fleeing on a bicycle.

Pc Eugene Acheampong is charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving over the incident in Wood Green, north London, on August 3 last year.

The 28-year-old, wearing a black overcoat over a blue shirt and tie, pleaded not guilty to the charge at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, November 25.

Pc Acheampong was released on bail and told he will go on trial on August 9 next year.

Last month, Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard Pc Acheampong had been called to reports of two suspects breaking into cars.

The court heard that one man rode away on his bike and the marked police car driven by Pc Acheampong made contact before running over the bike and the suspect.

The court was told the man suffered injuries including a partially severed left ear, a broken front tooth and a 4in laceration to his face.

The prosecution follows an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.