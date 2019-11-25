Search

Advanced search

Video

Rainham family left 'absolutely devastated' after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt's dying gift

PUBLISHED: 07:00 26 November 2019

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Archant

A Rainham family has been left heartbroken after callous thieves broke into their home and stole a trove of sentimental jewellery that had been bought for them by their great-aunt just before she died.

The family's home in Rainham was ransacked by the thieves, who stole a number of items of sentimental jewellery. Picture: Darcy HazardThe family's home in Rainham was ransacked by the thieves, who stole a number of items of sentimental jewellery. Picture: Darcy Hazard

A gang of three heartless thugs broke into Darcy Hazard's home in Blacksmiths Lane at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 20.

Among the items stolen were two Pandora charm bracelets which included two charms specifically bought for their owners by their late relative while she was in a hospice and knew she did not have long left to live.

She then arranged for the charms - a musical note and a painting palette - to be given to Darcy and her sister on their next respective birthdays after her death.

Darcy told the Recorder: "She bought me the music note due to my love for live music concerts, and my sister for her creativity."

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy HazardDo you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

The thieves also helped themselves to two lockets - one of which had actually belonged to Darcy's great aunt and the other which had been bought for Darcy by other family members but had two pictures of her great aunt inside.

Fortunately, the home is equipped with a Ring doorbell, and the family now hopes that the footage captured by the device can help identify the culprits, bring them to justice and hopefully recover the stolen items.

Darcy added: "They have taken jewellery that was passed down to me after my great nan died - a matching ring and necklace.

"The ring was a band of emeralds, with a matching tear drop shaped necklace.

The family's home in Rainham was ransacked by the thieves, who stole a number of items of sentimental jewellery. Picture: Darcy HazardThe family's home in Rainham was ransacked by the thieves, who stole a number of items of sentimental jewellery. Picture: Darcy Hazard

"We have all been left absolutely devastated by the burglary. The items I have lost are irreplaceable, I am heartbroken."

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed officers are investigating a burglary at a residential address in Blacksmiths Lane, Rainham that was reported at 9.40pm on Wednesday, November 20.

Enquiries are ongoing.

There has been no arrest at this stage.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 8918/Nov20.

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Police release CCTV after passenger’s bag stolen at Romford Station and bank card used at petrol station

Essex Police believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information about the theft of a passengers bag on board a train at Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Flying Squad officers arrest two men in connection with Elm Park and Gidea Park cash van heists

Flying squad officers making arrests in Dagenham back in 2013. Picture: Recorder reporter

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Rainham family left ‘absolutely devastated’ after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt’s dying gift

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Most Read

Romford Wetherspoon’s pub to reopen following £1.3million refurbishment

The new roof terrace at The Moon and Stars pub in South Street, Romford. Picture: Gillian Evans

Police release CCTV after passenger’s bag stolen at Romford Station and bank card used at petrol station

Essex Police believe the man shown in this CCTV image may have information about the theft of a passengers bag on board a train at Romford. Picture: Essex Police

Flying Squad officers arrest two men in connection with Elm Park and Gidea Park cash van heists

Flying squad officers making arrests in Dagenham back in 2013. Picture: Recorder reporter

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke

Rainham family left ‘absolutely devastated’ after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt’s dying gift

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Fire breaks out at industrial unit in Rainham

A fire broke out at an industrial unit in New Road, Rainham, in the early hours of this morning. Picture: Google

Rainham family left ‘absolutely devastated’ after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt’s dying gift

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

Daggers handed away trip to Sutton in FA Trophy

James Dobson of Dagenham and Redbridge during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Wrexham, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 26th October 2019

Dagenham made it too easy for AFC Fylde says boss Taylor after defeat

Dagenham and Redbridge manager Peter Taylor during Dagenham & Redbridge vs Aldershot Town, Vanarama National League Football at the Chigwell Construction Stadium on 16th November 2019

Security guard on restricted duties after incident outside Romford McDonald’s leaves Tower Hamlets teenager with fractured skull

Tommy Mason, 19, suffered a fractured skull following an incident outside Romford McDonald's on Sunday, November 17. Picture: Rebecca Cooke
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists