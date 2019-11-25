Video

Rainham family left 'absolutely devastated' after heartless burglars steal jewellery bought as great aunt's dying gift

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard Archant

A Rainham family has been left heartbroken after callous thieves broke into their home and stole a trove of sentimental jewellery that had been bought for them by their great-aunt just before she died.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The family's home in Rainham was ransacked by the thieves, who stole a number of items of sentimental jewellery. Picture: Darcy Hazard The family's home in Rainham was ransacked by the thieves, who stole a number of items of sentimental jewellery. Picture: Darcy Hazard

A gang of three heartless thugs broke into Darcy Hazard's home in Blacksmiths Lane at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, November 20.

Among the items stolen were two Pandora charm bracelets which included two charms specifically bought for their owners by their late relative while she was in a hospice and knew she did not have long left to live.

She then arranged for the charms - a musical note and a painting palette - to be given to Darcy and her sister on their next respective birthdays after her death.

Darcy told the Recorder: "She bought me the music note due to my love for live music concerts, and my sister for her creativity."

Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard Do you recognise this man? He was caught on camera moments before a house in Rainham was burgled on November 20. Picture: Darcy Hazard

The thieves also helped themselves to two lockets - one of which had actually belonged to Darcy's great aunt and the other which had been bought for Darcy by other family members but had two pictures of her great aunt inside.

Fortunately, the home is equipped with a Ring doorbell, and the family now hopes that the footage captured by the device can help identify the culprits, bring them to justice and hopefully recover the stolen items.

Darcy added: "They have taken jewellery that was passed down to me after my great nan died - a matching ring and necklace.

"The ring was a band of emeralds, with a matching tear drop shaped necklace.

The family's home in Rainham was ransacked by the thieves, who stole a number of items of sentimental jewellery. Picture: Darcy Hazard The family's home in Rainham was ransacked by the thieves, who stole a number of items of sentimental jewellery. Picture: Darcy Hazard

"We have all been left absolutely devastated by the burglary. The items I have lost are irreplaceable, I am heartbroken."

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed officers are investigating a burglary at a residential address in Blacksmiths Lane, Rainham that was reported at 9.40pm on Wednesday, November 20.

Enquiries are ongoing.

There has been no arrest at this stage.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting reference 8918/Nov20.