Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police and council raid Rainham property and find 12 people living illegally inside

PUBLISHED: 07:00 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:16 27 February 2019

Police and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken Mears

Police and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken Mears

Ken Mears

Police and council workers raided a property in Rainham and found 12 people living in an illegal HMO (House of multiple occupation).

Police and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken MearsPolice and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken Mears

The property in New Road was targeted by police and council officers in the early hours of Friday, February 8 and following an investigation the council found the tenant was illegally sub-letting the property as an HMO.

According to the council the house was in a dangerous condition, and it will now be handed back to the freeholders following its closure.

Councillor Viddy Persaud, cabinet member for public protection, said: “Following a raid on the premises, we found the owner had been renting the property out for commercial activity and the tenant was subsequently found to be illegally sub-letting the property as a house of multiple occupancy [HMO], which was in a dangerous condition.

“The property will be handed back to the freeholders following closure of the premises.

Police and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken MearsPolice and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken Mears

“Under the council’s Landlord Licensing scheme, we will continue to crack down on those landlords who are taking advantage of local families and individuals by operating overcrowded and poorly maintained HMO properties.

“This action was a great example of working in partnership with others, including the police and London Fire Brigade, as we look to help protect and enable tenants to live safely in private rented accommodation in our borough.”

Councillor Graham Williamson of South Hornchurch ward, where the property is, told the Recorder: “Residents suspected for a long time that illegal activities were taking place on site.

“Originally it was being used as a place of worship despite the council turning it down due a lack of parking.

“It got so serious that enforcement notices had to be raised. I was utterly shocked however when officers realised, whilst trying to close down the illegal operation, that the building was also being used as an unregistered HMO.”

“If only a minority of HMO’s are presently registered with the council, is this to avoid the fee or is it because living conditions are so atrocious they could never be permitted? I fear that it is more the latter and this case may just be the tip of the iceberg!”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Suspected drug driver arrested after crashing car in Hornchurch police chase

Police in Hornchurch after a man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Teenager taken to hospital after Collier Row moped crash

London Air Ambulance landed in Laws Park after the crash on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Scott Cooke

Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps

Police and council raid Rainham property and find 12 people living illegally inside

Police and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken Mears

Most Read

Man admits ‘brutal’ murder of Rainham woman

Julie Hunt, 47, from Rainham, with her fiance. She died after an assault in West Thurrock on Friday, April 20.

Suspected drug driver arrested after crashing car in Hornchurch police chase

Police in Hornchurch after a man was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

Teenager taken to hospital after Collier Row moped crash

London Air Ambulance landed in Laws Park after the crash on Saturday afternoon. Photo: Scott Cooke

Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps

Police and council raid Rainham property and find 12 people living illegally inside

Police and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Police and council raid Rainham property and find 12 people living illegally inside

Police and council officers found 12 people living illegally at 179 New Road in Rainham. Photo: Ken Mears

Harold Wood Running Club led the charge at Raphael Park event

Harold Wood Running Club members at Raphael Park (Pic: HWRC)

Police investigation after man dies in Elm Park

Police cordoned off Maybank Avenue this afternoon

Raiders forward Cave feels everyone stepped up in overtime defeat to Stars

Ashlee Cave in action for the Raiders (Pic: John Scott)

Teen stabbed in Romford

Police were called to a stabbing in Victoria Road at 6.30pm today, February 26. Photo: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists