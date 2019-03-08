Jodie Chesney: Prime minister sends ‘deepest sympathies and condolences’ to family of Dagenham 17-year-old killed in Harold Hill

Prime minister Theresa May shared her 'deepest sympathies' with the family of Jodie Chesney. Photo: MPS / Parliament Live TV Archant

Theresa May has expressed her condolences to the family and friends of Jodie Chesney during Prime Minster’s Questions in the House of Commons this lunchtime.

In response to a question from Romford MP Andrew Rosindell, the prime minster shared her “deepest sympathies” to the friends and family of Jodie.

Jodie, 17, from Dagenham, was found stabbed in Amy’s Park, St Neot’s Road, Harold Hill on the evening of Friday, March 1.

She was pronounced dead the same evening.

Mr Rosindell called on the prime minster to increase sentences of those found carrying a knife following Jodie’s “tragic” death.

He said: “But when two thirds of those carrying a knife escape custodial sentence and when one in give repeat offenders avoid prison what assurances will the prime minister give that we are serious about getting tough on knife crime and does she understand why we are getting fed up of soft sentencing?”

Ms May said: “I am sure members from across the whole house will want to join me in sending my deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of Jodie.

“I know there is nothing we can do or say that is going to ease the pain the family are going through at her loss.

“I say to my honourable friend that we are very clear that judges must have the powers they need to impose tough sentences on those involved in serious violence and knife crime.”