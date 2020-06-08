Search

Police urge east Londoners to learn about what to do in terror attack

PUBLISHED: 07:00 09 June 2020

Sergeant Mark Coates. Picture: Met Police

Sergeant Mark Coates. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Police are encouraging people across east London to learn about what to do in the event of a terror attack and how to report suspicious behaviour.

Sergeant Mark Coates gave this paper a run-through of a counter-terrorism online course designed to help people better understand and mitigate against terrorist methods.

The Action Counters Terrorism (ACT) awareness e-learning package features the latest expert advice and includes modules to teach and test people about responding to possible bomb threats, weapons attacks and how to identify and respond to suspicious behaviour or items.

Sgt Coates is part of Project Servator, which aims to deter, detect and disrupt criminal activity, including terrorism.

He said: “The way I describe it is that gut feeling. If you see something that doesn’t seem right, it’s worth considering reporting it.”

The officer added that people should report any suspicious behaviour to a member of security or police at venues, saying this puts the suspect “on the back foot”.

You may also want to watch:

“It could be as simple as a bag being left at a station, someone might put an empty bag there one week just to see if a member of the public or security team sees it, do they phone police, how do they deal with it?

“They could be sitting there, watching the action and if they feel that’s not been dealt with correctly, the following week they could come back with an improvised explosive device and plant it there because they have got the confidence of not being watched, they haven’t been challenged.

“If they go somewhere and someone says ‘is that your bag?’ as they walk away, they are going to think I am not going back there again as I am being watched by members of the public, security and police.”

His advice for people if they were caught in an actual terror attack was to get to a place of safety away from the threat and report it to emergency services as soon as possible.

But Sgt Coates stressed that he didn’t want to worry people about the likelihood of an attack.

“We don’t want people to think there is an imminent threat but I think people accept now that everyone needs to be vigilant.”

The officer felt it is important businesses and people know exactly what to do if they are caught up in an attack, adding that “it becomes second nature that people don’t freeze.”

To complete the e-training, go to ct.highfieldelearning.com.

Two injured in Collier Row Lane collision

Three cars have been involved in a collision in Collier Row Lane. Picture: Joseph Knightbridge

Number of mourners allowed to attend Havering funerals increases

A temporary mortuary was constructed in the main car park of South Essex Crematorium in Upminster. Picture: Google

BBC documentary goes behind the scenes at Queen's and King George hospitals

Saving Our Nurses is a new BBC One documentary filmed at Queen's and King George hospitals. Picture: BBC/Betty/OMG North

Labour politicians in east London call on Government to stop plan to suspend free TfL child travel

A group of Labour politicians in east London want the Government to rethink plans to suspend free child travel in London. Picture: Steve Poston

Jailed: Collier Row man who crashed stolen car in Romford

Kalvin Allen has been jailed for 18 months. Picture: Essex Police

Police urge east Londoners to learn about what to do in terror attack

Sergeant Mark Coates. Picture: Met Police

