Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

PUBLISHED: 07:46 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:46 19 March 2019

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Police are appealing for help tracking down a Romford man who fled from the scene of a car crash that left a woman in her 70s in a medically-induced coma with a broken neck.

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex PoliceEssex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

The man’s name is Flavio Tortore, 30, and he is last known to have been living in Romford but also has links to Ilford.

An Audi A8 and a Vauxhall Astra were in collision in Mascalls Lane, Warley, on April 26 last year.

The occupant of the Astra left the scene before emergency services arrived.

The Audi driver - a man in his 40s - and his passenger, who was in her 70s, were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The man was later discharged, while the woman remained in hospital for a month and is now recovering at home.

She suffered a broken neck and fractures to her back, ribs, sternum and ankle.

She also had serious internal injuries that required surgery and was placed in a medically induced coma for several days.

She said: “I am very grateful to the emergency services for everything they have been doing - to the police for making every effort to track down the other driver, and to the NHS for the wonderful care I had.

“As time goes on I realise that recovering from my injuries and the trauma is a slower process than I first anticipated, but with the help of my family and friends I am doing my best to put this all behind me.”

A 27-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving has been released without charge.

A 21-year-old man from Hornchurch was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released under investigation while our enquiries continue.

Detectives from Essex Police have been progressing their investigation and yesterday (Monday, March 18) released a photo of a man they want to speak to in connection with the collision.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is asked to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, or email CollisionAppeal@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org

Police hunting for Romford man with links to Ilford who fled from car crash that left two seriously injured

Essex Police want to speak to this man, Flavio Tortore, 30, about a road traffic collision in which two people were seriously injured in Warley. Photo: Essex Police

Havering Council comments on rumours that Harold Hill shops and flats will be demolished

Broken pay and display machines have led to a downturn in business for shops on Hilldene Avenue

Daggers fan Maulkerson hosting charity disco to raise money ahead of Marathon

Jack Maulkerson at the Brentwood Half Marathon last weekend (Pic: Jack Maulkerson)

West Ham Women boss Beard pleased to progress in FA Cup

West Ham manager Matt Beard shouts instructions (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

West Ham supersubs grab victory from the jaws of defeat

West Ham United's Marko Arnautovic appears dejected during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
