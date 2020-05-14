Crime: Rising anti-social behaviour complaints in Havering blamed on lockdown rule-breakers

The met said a rise in anti-social behaviour reports across Havering was due to residents reporting alleged lockdown rule-breakers. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Images PA Archive/PA Images

ASB reports were up 10% in March 2020, say police

Havering police have blamed a spike in anti-social behaviour complaints on vigilant residents reporting alleged lockdown rule-breaking.

Data released by the Home Office showed a downward trend in anti-social behaviour was reversed in March – the month when coronavirus lockdown measures were introduced.

The figures show that in February 2020, anti-social behaviour reports were down 6.2 per cent, compared to February 2019.

But in March 2020, anti-social behaviour shot up, with complaints 10.2pc higher than they had been in March 2019.

The figures for anti-social behaviour bucked the trend for crime generally.

Crime in Havering was down 6.3pc overall in March 2020, compared to March 2019, with reductions in 10 out of 14 categories.

Robberies were down by 60pc in March 2020, compared to March 2019, having dropped from 84 cases to 34.

Theft from person was down 24pc, public order offences were down 23pc and vehicle crime was down 12pc.

However, drugs crime was up by 53pc, with 72 cases in March 2020, compared to 47 in March 2019. Criminal damage and arson were up 6pc.

The Met said: “A sharp rise in anti-social behaviour has been seen since lockdown – members of the public concerned about covid breaches, within home and communities, are all recorded as anti-social behaviour.

“Our response to this has been a combination of tactics, including dedicated neighbourhood patrol to anti-social behaviour hot spots – some of which are new and purely covid related, dedicated anti-social behaviour cars on response teams, and an increased focus on what we record and share with partners around anti-social behaviour.

“Our joint patrols and focus is engaging with and reassuring communities around the covid regulations, as well as continued work to tackle crime and disorder in places which might still be busy.”

