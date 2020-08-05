Search

Police investigating Rainham assault after reports of moped riders armed with knives

PUBLISHED: 12:42 05 August 2020

Police are investigating reports of an assault in Broadway, Rainham on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Google

Police are investigating reports of an assault in Broadway, Rainham on Tuesday, August 4. Picture: Google

Google

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a person was assaulted in Rainham by two attackers believed to be armed with knives.

A Met Police spokesperson said officers were called to Broadway at 8.20pm last night (August 4) to reports of two males “riding dangerously on a moped, armed with knives, attacking members of the public”.

One person was found at the scene with minor head and leg injuries after “reportedly being assaulted by two assailants”, they added.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

The two males left the scene by the time police arrived and detective chief inspector Geoff Tachauer said he is appealing to members of the community to help police with their investigations.

He added: “I am keen to hear from anyone who can provide information or footage relating to this incident. If you can help please don’t hesitate to contact police immediately.”

Enquiries are ongoing and the Met said patrols will be happening in the vicinity of the location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Chris Whiston on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad7700/5Aug20. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go to www.fearless.org.

Elm Park’s oldest running shop to close after 63 years

Owner, Martin Sampson, of Elm Park's The Hobby Shop. Picture Mark Sepple

Havering schools set for significant funding boost next year

Havering schools are set to enjoy a funding boost next year, as part of a new package agreed between education minister Gavin Williamson and MPs. Picture: Gareth Fuller/ PA images

Three children among those treated by paramedics after Gidea Park house blaze

Firefighters tackled a blaze at a house in Pinecroft, Gidea Park. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Police appealing for help to locate 16-year-old girl missing from Romford area

Can you help find 16-year-old Tia, who has been missing from the Romford area since July 29. Picture: Metropolitan Police

College bids farewell to Harold Hill campus after 47 years

The gates are locked at Havering Colleges' Quarles campus in Harold Hill. Left to right: assistant principal Catherine Foley, deputy curriculum director Sunny Bamra, Colin Moore, receptionist Wendy Kane and cleaning supervisor Elaine Prior. Picture: Julia Borland

