Police investigating Rainham assault after reports of moped riders armed with knives

Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a person was assaulted in Rainham by two attackers believed to be armed with knives.

A Met Police spokesperson said officers were called to Broadway at 8.20pm last night (August 4) to reports of two males “riding dangerously on a moped, armed with knives, attacking members of the public”.

One person was found at the scene with minor head and leg injuries after “reportedly being assaulted by two assailants”, they added.

The victim was taken to hospital for treatment but has since been discharged.

The two males left the scene by the time police arrived and detective chief inspector Geoff Tachauer said he is appealing to members of the community to help police with their investigations.

He added: “I am keen to hear from anyone who can provide information or footage relating to this incident. If you can help please don’t hesitate to contact police immediately.”

Enquiries are ongoing and the Met said patrols will be happening in the vicinity of the location.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Chris Whiston on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting reference Cad7700/5Aug20. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or go to www.fearless.org.