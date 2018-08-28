Search

Police investigating Harold Wood stabbing give update on victim’s condition

PUBLISHED: 07:54 04 January 2019

Police were called to reports of man being stabbed in Gubbins Lane, Harold Wood at around 6pm on January 3. Photo: Google

Google Street View

Police officers investigating a stabbing near Harold Wood station last night (Thursday, January 3) have confirmed the victim has now been discharged from hospital.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed the 28-year-old, who was found in Gubbins Lane at 6.03pm with a stab wound to the leg, was taken by the London Ambulance Service to an east London hospital where he was treated and then discharged.

Officers from Havering Police continue to investigate, but no arrests have yet been made.

Enquiries continue.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information is asked to contact East Area Command Unit on 101 quoting 5214/3JAN or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

