Police hunting thugs who ran over man after road rage attack at Gallows Corner

PUBLISHED: 07:50 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 07:50 04 February 2019

Gallows Corner

Gallows Corner

Archant

Police are hunting for thugs who attacked a man’s car with a hammer and then ran him over during a road rage incident following a minor crash on the Gallows Corner Roundabout on Saturday (February 2).

The incident occurred at around 4.35pm.

A minor collision had taken place on the roundabout on the A12 between a BMW and Vauxhall Zafira with a foreign number plate.

A man got out of the front passenger seat of the Vauxhall and used a hammer to smash the rear window of the BMW.

After the man had got back into the Vauxhall, the driver of that car then ran the car directly at the driver of the BMW.

The victim - a 36-year-old man - was knocked onto the bonnet and fell onto the road, sustaining serious but not life-threatening injuries.

He has been taken to hospital where he remains for treatment.

Detectives from East Area CID are investigating.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage is asked to call East Area CID on 101 quoting reference CAD 4992/02Feb19. To remain anonymous call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. You can also tweet @MetCC

