Upminster shooting: Investigation continues as one teen is bailed and another released

The boy'’s condition is listed as not life-threatening but 'possibly life-changing'. Picture: PA/Tom Pilgrim PA/Tom Pilgrim

Detectives investigating the shooting of an 11-year-old boy in Upminster continue to appeal for information.

Two teenagers, aged 16 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and taken into police custody.

The 16-year-old has been bailed to return on a date in late May, pending further enquiries.

The 18-year-old has been released with no further action this afternoon, Monday, May 4.

A dedicated team of officers from the Specialist Crime Command are carrying out various enquiries.

Police and the London Ambulance Service were called at 9.30pm on Friday, May 1, to an address in Kerry Drive, Upminster, where the 11-year-old was found suffering from a gunshot injury.

His father, believed to be in his 40s, had sustained cuts to his head. At this stage it is unknown whether his injuries were caused by the firearm discharge or a knife.

They were taken to hospital by the LAS. The condition of the man has been assessed as not life-threatening or life-changing.

The condition of the boy has been assessed as not life-threatening but may be life-changing. He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Det Insp Matt Webb, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This nightmarish attack on the victims’ own doorstep has, understandably, shaken the family and the local community.

“I want to reassure them that we are pursuing this case and trawling through potential leads and evidence. I am asking the public to help us track down those who committed this crime. If you have any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it might be, please get in touch.”

Detectives have established that the homeowner opened the front door to a person pretending to be a delivery driver. He and a number of others - believed to be in possession of a knife - forced their way in.

Two firearms were recovered from the address. Work continues to establish the full circumstances.

Det Insp Webb said: “We will work tirelessly to identify and pursue offenders, help bring perpetrators to justice, take weapons off the street, support victims, engage and reassure the public, and keep our communities safe.”

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 7285/01May. To remain anonymous, please contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.