Police close Hornchurch road after suspects flee from vehicle following car crash

The junction of Park Lane and Hillcrest Road was closed by police officers following a car crash at around 1,10pm on Thursday, February 6. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Havering Police closed a Hornchurch road on Thursday lunchtime after a number of suspects fled from a car that had been flagged down and chased by officers.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed that officers from the East Area pursued a number of suspects that had decamped from a vehicle at the junction of Park Lane and Hillcrest Road at around 1.10pm on Thursday, February 6.

An eyewitness told the Recorder the car had been driving erratically in an attempt to get away from a pursuing police car, and had crashed onto the pavement before two men had fled the car on foot.

No injuries have been reported to the authorities and the Met was unable to confirm how many suspects fled the car.

A small stretch of road was closed while police officers called out a recovery truck to remove the suspects' vehicle.

There have been no arrests and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 101.