20 years on police renew appeal over attack that left Harold Hill man disabled

Dean Everet who was attacked in Harold Hill and left paralysed with mother, Patricia. Picture: Rosalind Butt Rosalind Butt

Twenty years on, police are renewing an appeal for an attack that has left a man permanently disabled.

Dean was attacked outside Mead Primary School, in Amersham Road. Picture: Rosalind Butt Dean was attacked outside Mead Primary School, in Amersham Road. Picture: Rosalind Butt

Dean Everett was just 20 years old when a gang of youths broke his neck during an unprovoked beating in Amersham Hill, Harold Hill.

As a result of the attack, Dean now 40, has now spent half his life in a wheelchair.

The attack happened on Friday, September 29 2000 when Dean, then a tyre fitter, was walking home from Harold Hill community centre in Gooshay Drive, Harold Hill.

Outside a residential address in Amersham Road he was set upon by a group of youths, all aged in their mid-to-late teens.

Dean before the attack, he had wanted to be become a mechanic. Picture: Patricia Everett Dean before the attack, he had wanted to be become a mechanic. Picture: Patricia Everett

No weapon was used, but Dean was kicked while he lay helpless in the street and his neck was broken neck.

There appears to be no apparent motive for the attack but it is thought Dean may have been seen as different because he was quiet and held down a steady job, police say.

His family are confident they know the identities of those responsible and are urging those who can help to come forward.

Dean’s mother, Patricia Everett, issued this plea: “We know who did this. Everyone in Harold Hill knows who did this. These people are going about their lives as normal while my son’s life has been destroyed.”

Despite extensive investigation, continual reviews of the evidence and repeated media appeals, no one has ever been charged with the crime.

Detective Inspector Dean Grafton of the East Area Command Unit said: “Dean has had 20 years of suffering as a result of this attack.

“Prior to this attack he was a fit and healthy young man, but a senseless attack left him crippled for life.

“People know who was involved, but 20 years ago they chose not to tell police. Maybe then they were scared or had some misguided sense of loyalty.

“But now, after all these years, those who know about this are not the scared children they used to be. Those loyalties that meant so much then; may now be seen as misguided and undeserved.

“Enough is enough. Dean has suffered for 20 years as a result of this attack and his life will be forever be blighted; but at least let those who can give him justice, come forward.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.