Police appeal for missing teenage girl from Havering
PUBLISHED: 17:14 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 03 April 2019
Met Police
Police are appealing for help from the public for a missing teenage girl from Havering.
Detectives from the East Area Command Unit are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Chyna Harriott-Richards.
Chyna was last seen around 6pm on Sunday (March 31) 9 in the Barking Town Centre area.
She is black, with shoulder length black hair which was worn in a ponytail when she was last seen, and she has her nose pierced.
At the time of her disappearance she was wearing grey jeans with a black belt, a black puma zip up hoodie, white Nike trainers and was in possession of a black handbag.
She is known to frequent the areas of Croydon, Barking and Romford.
Officers are increasingly concerned for her wellbeing and would urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police on 101.