Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Police appeal for missing teenage girl from Havering

PUBLISHED: 17:14 03 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 03 April 2019

Detectives are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Chyna Harriott-Richards. Photo: Met Police

Detectives are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Chyna Harriott-Richards. Photo: Met Police

Met Police

Police are appealing for help from the public for a missing teenage girl from Havering.

Detectives from the East Area Command Unit are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of Chyna Harriott-Richards.

Chyna was last seen around 6pm on Sunday (March 31) 9 in the Barking Town Centre area.

She is black, with shoulder length black hair which was worn in a ponytail when she was last seen, and she has her nose pierced.

At the time of her disappearance she was wearing grey jeans with a black belt, a black puma zip up hoodie, white Nike trainers and was in possession of a black handbag.

She is known to frequent the areas of Croydon, Barking and Romford.

Officers are increasingly concerned for her wellbeing and would urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to call police on 101.

Most Read

Death of seven-year-old boy in Harold Wood: Two men interviewed as police investigation continues

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell continues. Photo: Met police

Gap between pay and house prices in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets worst since records began

The ratio between wages and house prices has increased. Picture:Andrew Matthews

Thief smashes into Hornchurch fish and chip shop and steals Mitchell’s Miracles charity box

The thief smashed into Crispy Cod and stole a charity box with donations for Mitchell's Miracles - a charity that helps young children who have a rare form of cancer. Photo: Crispy Cod

Residents saw manhole cover fly into the air after Elm Park electrical explosion

Emergency services cordoned off the junction of Lancaster Drive and Farm Way this morning after an electrical explosion. Photo: Chirag Amin

The Brewery to welcome Smyths Toys Superstore next week

The Brewery. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Death of seven-year-old boy in Harold Wood: Two men interviewed as police investigation continues

Detectives are continuing the investigation into the death of seven-year-old Harvey Tyrell continues. Photo: Met police

Gap between pay and house prices in Havering, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets worst since records began

The ratio between wages and house prices has increased. Picture:Andrew Matthews

Thief smashes into Hornchurch fish and chip shop and steals Mitchell’s Miracles charity box

The thief smashed into Crispy Cod and stole a charity box with donations for Mitchell's Miracles - a charity that helps young children who have a rare form of cancer. Photo: Crispy Cod

Residents saw manhole cover fly into the air after Elm Park electrical explosion

Emergency services cordoned off the junction of Lancaster Drive and Farm Way this morning after an electrical explosion. Photo: Chirag Amin

The Brewery to welcome Smyths Toys Superstore next week

The Brewery. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Romford Recorder

Hornchurch manager says he always expected a tough test at hopefuls Worthing

Joe Christou netted in Urchins defeat to Worthing (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Taylor happy with improvements from Daggers at Fylde

Dagenham & Redbridge manager Peter Taylor (pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Late penalty hands Park another vital victory

Romford & Gidea Park look to prevent Woodford going over for a try (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo).

Romford edge out Woolwich Ferry

The latest news from the local darts scene (pic: Adam Davy/PA)

West Ham defender set to trigger one-year contract extension

West Ham United's Issa Diop (centre) and Pablo Zabaleta (right) appears dejected after Everton's Bernard (not pictured) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists