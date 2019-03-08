Search

Thief smashes into Hornchurch fish and chip shop and steals Mitchell’s Miracles charity box

PUBLISHED: 17:27 02 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 02 April 2019

The thief smashed into Crispy Cod and stole a charity box with donations for Mitchell's Miracles - a charity that helps young children who have a rare form of cancer. Photo: Crispy Cod

Crispy Cod

Police are appealing for witnesses after a charity box was stolen from a Hornchurch fish and chip shop.

Shop owner Eddy said the man was around 6ft and wearing a grey hooded tracksuit. Photo: Crispy CodShop owner Eddy said the man was around 6ft and wearing a grey hooded tracksuit. Photo: Crispy Cod

At around 3.30am on Saturday (March 30) Crispy Cod in Wingletye Lane was broken into, and a thief stole a box thought to contain around £50 in donations for Mitchell’s Miracles - a charity set up in memory of Mitchell Huth, 7, who died in 2012 after a two-year battle with neuroblastoma - a rare form of cancer.

Mitchell’s mum, Kristel Huth, said she was disgusted after seeing CCTV footage from the shop, and also said this isn’t the first time this has happened in the area.

Mitchell HuthMitchell Huth

She told the Recorder: “It’s disgusting what this person has been doing, it’s my son’s charity.

“It feels like a very personal attack towards my charity, and this man needs to be stopped as he’s taking away money from all the families we support and those are all families of children with neuroblastoma.

The damage following the break in at Crispy Cod in Wingletye Lane. Photo: Kristel HuthThe damage following the break in at Crispy Cod in Wingletye Lane. Photo: Kristel Huth

“We can’t afford to lose our supporters, and the damage that’s been done to the shops belonging to our supporters it means they can’t take the risk of keeping our charity tins in the shops anymore.

“It is very, very sad, I just can’t believe someone would do this, I mean why would anyone do this?

Mitchell died from a rare form of cancer in 2012, and since his mum Kristel has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for other children suffering with Neuroblastoma.Mitchell died from a rare form of cancer in 2012, and since his mum Kristel has raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for other children suffering with Neuroblastoma.

“He has been taking them from a number of shops, and I think he has been targeting local businesses as he thinks they are easy targets.

“It makes me feel sick, because he is actually stealing from Mitchell and stealing money from other families that are in the same situation we were in.”

Police are appealing for anyone who might have seen anything at around 3.30am on Saturday morning. Photo: Crispy CodPolice are appealing for anyone who might have seen anything at around 3.30am on Saturday morning. Photo: Crispy Cod

Owner of Crispy Cod, Engin ‘Eddy’ Cemal, said: “In the CCTV all I can see is he is about 6ft, and was wearing a hoody.

“He was so desperate to get the money, he just smashed his way in and only took the box, he knew what he was doing.

In less than 20 seconds the thief grabs the donation box off the counter. Photo: Crispy CodIn less than 20 seconds the thief grabs the donation box off the counter. Photo: Crispy Cod

“He was in and out in five seconds.

“People just come in and put their change in the box, it must have had about £50/£60 in it.

The thief smashes his way through the door and steals the charity tin thought to contain around £50 in donations. Photo: Crispy CodThe thief smashes his way through the door and steals the charity tin thought to contain around £50 in donations. Photo: Crispy Cod

“This is the second time this has happened to me - why would anyone ever want to steal a charity tin?

“He’s a scumbag and I hope he gets caught.”

Police confirmed the burglary had been reported to officers yesterday.

No arrests have been made, and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting CAD5190/01APR or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

