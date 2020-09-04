Search

Operation launches in Havering to stop young people becoming involved with gangs

PUBLISHED: 07:00 07 September 2020

Detective chief inspector Seb Adjei-Addoh, who is leading Operation Riverside for the Met Police. Picture: Met Police

Detective chief inspector Seb Adjei-Addoh, who is leading Operation Riverside for the Met Police. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

Police have launched an operation to prevent young people from getting involved with gangs in Havering as they return to school for the new term.

Operation Riverside will see enhanced visible patrols at the start and end of the school day along popular school routes, at transport hubs and places where youngsters may gather.

A Met Police spokesperson said “particular attention” will be paid on the start and end of term.

Plans are also in place to work with outreach schemes and charity Victim Support to help vulnerable young people who have been victims of crime.

Detective Chief Inspector Seb Adjei-Addoh, leading the operation for the police, felt that school closures during lockdown and the summer holidays have meant numerous disputes and grudges may have built up between youngsters.

He said: “The steps we are taking now aim to mitigate that threat and reduce the number of youngsters becoming victims of violent crime, gang related or otherwise, while at the same time reducing the number of our youngsters whose lives and future prospects are tainted by a criminal record.”

The operation, which is also happening across Redbridge and Barking and Dagenham, is being carried out in partnership with schools, councils and charities Victim Support and West Ham United Foundation.

Police said letters have been sent to parents of young people thought to be involved in gang activity or conflict, making them aware of the police activity and encouraging them to deter their children from actions that could negatively affect their future.

Engagement activities will also happen, such as round-table discussions with youngsters at youth clubs and social media forums for parents who have concerns about youth crime and gang culture.

Det Ch Insp Adjei-Addoh added: “This initiative focuses heavily on protecting law-abiding children from those who would commit violence against them by minimising opportunities for conflict to escalate to a stage where someone may be physically hurt.”

Councillor Viddy Persaud, Havering Council’s cabinet member for public protection and safety, said: “The council remains committed to working with all our partners to safeguard and protect our young people who live and go to school in our borough.”

If you have information about someone involved in crime or who carries a knife, call police on 101, tweet @MetCC, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers_uk.org.

Young people can also visit www.fearless.org, part of Crimestoppers, where they can report information about violence or knife crime anonymously.

